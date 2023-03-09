Rockslide causes CSX train derailment that injures 3, spills ‘unknown quantity’ of fuel into West Virginia river
By Katherine Donlevy,
2 days ago
Three people were injured and an unknown amount of oil was spilled into a West Virginia river Wednesday when a rockslide sent a freight train into a fiery derailment.
All four locomotives and 22 empty cars of the 109-car train hit a massive boulder lodged in the track just before 5 a.m. near the New River in Sandstone, a remote area inside the New River National Park and Preserve, CSX Transportation said in a statement.
The crash caused a massive pile-up, with several of the cars running off the tracks and onto the riverbed.
The only three passengers on board — the conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee — were inside the lead locomotive at the time of the crash. They are being evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSX.
Comments / 0