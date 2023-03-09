Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
New York Post

Nets to face Bucks without Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie

By Brian Lewis,

2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — The Nets are going to be playing the best team in the NBA on Thursday, and they will be doing it with a skeleton crew.

Three starters — Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie — will miss the game versus the league-leading Bucks.

Royce O’Neale, who leads the Nets in minutes played, and Ben Simmons also will be out.

While Dinwiddie will be sitting out for rest, Claxton has a right thumb sprain and left Achilles tendinopathy, Johnson has a sore right knee, O’Neale has a sore left knee and Simmons has ongoing left knee and back soreness woes.

All of them will be out against a Bucks team that is 47-18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlAY3_0lCYydtn00
Nic Claxton, who is battling a right thumb sprain, will not play against the Bucks.
Robert Sabo for NY Post

Johnson is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, so both he and the Nets are going to have some big decisions to make.

How does the sweet-shooting forward keep his focus where it belongs — on the game at hand — rather than stressing over the negotiations sure to follow?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUeTf_0lCYydtn00
Cam Thomas, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, has seen his minutes get reduced recently.
Robert Sabo for NY Post

“Yeah, it’s actually not too hard,” Johnson told The Post. “You’ve got to think why you’re doing it in the first place. And then you’ve got to think what you’re doing it for, and it’s because at the end of the day, I love to compete and play this game.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSoX9_0lCYydtn00 Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges discuss their trade to the Nets

“I’ve said this — because this was a topic of discussion when I didn’t sign the extension — and I tried to tell them that I’m still under contract at this moment. I still had that year. I still have the rest of this year. And my goal right now is to win games and make a playoff push.”

Johnson rejected a four-year, $72 million rookie scale extension from the Suns in October. One league source told The Post $18 million annually should be Johnson’s floor this summer, but that could easily climb to $20 million in a wing’s league.

After Nets general manager Sean Marks inked four restricted free agents to offer sheets from July 2016-July 2017 (all were matched), could somebody turn the tables?

“I’ll let the future take care of itself. I’m not going to sit here and think on it too hard or worry about it too much. I’m really just living in the present, enjoying it,” Johnson told The Post. “There’s so much I’ve got to think about getting acclimated to a new city. This time of the year is serious basketball and that’s enough for all of us, for any of us, to keep us plenty occupied.”

Cam Thomas, who did not play Tuesday in Houston, had his minutes absorbed by newly signed Nerlens Noel, who is on a 10-day deal. But coach Jacque Vaughn insisted Thomas hasn’t been dropped from the rotation.

“Yeah, he could easily play 30 minutes [against the Bucks],” Vaughn said. “So it doesn’t change my ability to put him on the floor at any time of the game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck) are probable for the Bucks, as is former Net Jae Crowder, who was part of the Kevin Durant trade, but was flipped to Milwaukee for a pair of second-rounders.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
‘I got chills’: Bobby Portis spills on unorthodox Giannis phone call that brought him to Bucks
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
"Great job by the arena" - Coach Mike Budenholzer reacts after winning crucial coach's challenge in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Jimmy Butler Flew To Los Angeles Between Miami Heat's Two Home Game To Celebrate Former Teammate Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement
Miami, FL2 days ago
Greg Oden drops heartbreaking admission on failed Blazers stint
Portland, OR2 days ago
Happy 102nd Birthday Alan Hale Jr.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Exciting News Regarding Kevin Durant And Phoenix Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Takes A Big Shot At Those Calling Him 'One Cancer In The Room'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Wild video captures brawl on Southwest flight after passenger bumps into mom
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mikal Bridges Makes NBA History With Brooklyn Nets On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Ja Morant Could Be Away From The Memphis Grizzlies For Many Weeks
Memphis, TN2 days ago
The Knicks Are Making A Late-Season Addition
New York City, NY2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ8 hours ago
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend tricked into leaving his home, locked out amid messy split: court docs
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. drops hilarious reaction to CJ McCollum’s late-game takeover vs. Mavs
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Devastating Injury News About Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
D’Angelo Russell Erupts In Fourth Quarter To Lift L.A. Over Raptors
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Nets GM Sean Marks expected to continue running front office
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
D’Angelo Russell Leads Lakers To Victory Over Raptors In Return
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy