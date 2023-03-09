Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
New York Post

Kevin Durant’s Suns home debut on hold after ankle injury in warmups

By Associated Press,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ee0zj_0lCYyb8L00

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant’s home debut with the Phoenix Suns will have to wait a little longer.

The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.

The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team.

Kevin Durant was ruled out of his home debut for the Phoenix Suns after slipping in shootaround pic.twitter.com/6tAfCfq72v

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 9, 2023

He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped.

He immediately hopped up and continued his pregame work, but several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.

He was not on the Suns’ bench to start the game. Torrey Craig started in Durant’s place.
Durant averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his three games with Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRYoO_0lCYyb8L00
Durant slipped during warmups.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSLSw_0lCYyb8L00
The ex-Nets star walked off under his own power, but did not suit up the Wednesday’s game.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns have looked like a juggernaut in the three games Durant has played, winning all of them.

But the slip was a reminder that the 34-year-old has missed a lot of time with injuries over the past four seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxOKH_0lCYyb8L00
Kevin Durant
AP

Durant was out the entire 2019-20 campaign because of an Achilles injury.

He has missed time this season with a sprained knee ligament.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Kevin Durant out at least 3 weeks with left ankle sprain after slipping on court
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
New report reveals how much time Kevin Durant will miss with ankle injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Suns' Kevin Durant scarily slips pregame vs. Thunder, ruled out
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers fans are freaking out over Jayson Tatum’s Lakers tweet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WATCH: Ugly Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in Warriors’ dismaying loss vs. Thunder goes viral
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Jimmy Butler Flew To Los Angeles Between Miami Heat's Two Home Game To Celebrate Former Teammate Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement
Miami, FL2 days ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies announce that Ja Morant will remain away for at least four more games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Meet Los Angeles Lakers SG Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend, Jenna Barber
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends ‘aggressive’ message to front office
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in shooting incident at Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA2 days ago
Speedy 11-year-old offered college football scholarship
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Ruthless Jon Jones reveals why Ciryl Gane quickly tapped at UFC 285: ‘I could hear his spine popping’
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA Fans Joke Russell Westbrook Became A Double Agent When He Joined The Clippers: "Lakers 7-3, Clippers 1-5"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ8 hours ago
What the Nets need to figure out now after trajectory-altering Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
Warriors vs. Grizzlies highlights, results: Tyus Jones steps up as Memphis earns first win over Golden State
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy