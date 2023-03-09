Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
The Associated Press

La Salle defeats Duquesne 81-70 in Atlantic 10 Tournament

2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhamir Brickus had 23 points in La Salle’s 81-70 victory against Duquesne on Wednesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Brickus also contributed three steals for the Explorers (15-18). Khalil Brantley added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jimmy Clark III finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (20-12). Joe Reece added 13 points, two steals and two blocks for Duquesne. Dae Dae Grant also recorded 13 points.

Brickus’ 19-point second half helped La Salle close out the 11-point victory, overcoming a 33-27 halftime deficit.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

