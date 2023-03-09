Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

‘We’re really afraid right now’: Members of Sikh temple in fear for their lives after arrest of former council candidate

By Mikhala Armstrong,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bspQI_0lCYwhdx00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Months ago, Raj Gill was a candidate for Bakersfield City Council. Now Gill is at the center of accusations saying he offered money to have people shot and burn the Shaheed Temple in southwest Bakersfield.

According to attorney Steven Gibbs representing the temple, nine members were on Gill’s list, but his primary problem was with the temple’s board of directors Amrik Athwal and Sukhwinder Singh Ranghi.

BPD seeks community’s help ID’ing 2 T Street home burglary suspects

Athwal said he now fears for his life.

“If those people didn’t tell us, we don’t know how many people else he’s talked to. He could find a crazy guy, who really need the money, you know? They’re just going to come they don’t care. they’re just going to kill us, shoot us,” Athwal said.

Athwal and Ranghi believe the problem stems from their contributions of over $100,000 to buy the temple out of foreclosure in 2020.

“Sikh people never even think to burn the temple. Temple? Burning the building? What does the building have to do with him?” Athwal said.

Athwal says over the last two years tensions have become so thick between Gill and members of the temple. Gill began to continually disrupt temple services and more, the men said. This forced board members to file a restraining order in November 2022 against Gill and he was ordered to stay away from the temple. Athwal claims the congregation is living in fear.

“Everybody is scared, everybody is saying it is unbelievable. What is he is thinking? You know, why is he doing it?” Athwal said.

CSUB upsets top-seed UC Irvine in women’s Big West Tournament in double OT

Gill is out on bail and Gibbs claims this only puts their lives at greater risk.

“I don’t think they’re going to feel safe as long as he’s running around free out there if he was able to take these steps as alleged what’s he going to do next, is he going to get more desperate? whatever it is it can’t be good for them,” Gibbs said.

17 News has reached out to Gill about the allegations and received no response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Postal crimes raise fear, concern — but are they rising?
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
Bakersfield men claim they were threatened with ICE after tipping BPD about alleged plot
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Investigation Underway into Stabbing Death of Man in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead after violent assault in South Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Found documents reveal history of local World War I veteran who lived in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Boatman case brings up questions about BPD's missing persons process
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Former Bakersfield City Council candidate accused of offering money for shooting people, arson to Sikh temple
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
‘Your life might depend on it’: Sheriff Youngblood urges residents in evacuation areas to leave flood zones
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit seizes firearm and makes arrest of Delano youth
Delano, CA3 days ago
Meet the Bakersfield dog rescuer who never gives up
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Kern County Probation's Camp Erwin Owen evacuated
Kernville, CA2 days ago
City of Bakersfield looking to fill a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Evacuation order for Wasco area residents near Pond community
Wasco, CA2 hours ago
Kern Living: Taco Bros
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
KCFD: Arson arrest setting new playground equipment on fire
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD: Bakersfield home robberies connected, targeting seniors
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Kern County Probation arrest 44-year-old man, seizes 17 guns
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Evacuation order issued for east McFarland area, previous warning remains in effect
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Motions continue in case against adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
McFarland under evacuation warning
Mcfarland, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield’s gender pay gap ranks one-third above national average
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Investigation ongoing in death of child at Lamont home
Lamont, CA5 days ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA4 days ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Kern County officials discuss flooding, emergency response
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
KHSD and local Rotary Clubs to host 35th annual Business Leadership and Ethics Conference
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy