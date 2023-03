Buy Now Sharon Gooden does a safety check before heading out for a driving lesson with instructor Cinthya Macdonald of Adriano’s Driving School. Gooden uses two United Way of Frederick County programs to help her reach financial stability. Staff photo by Bill Green

Sharon Gooden knew she couldn’t go home and let her children see her crying like she was.

It was 2017, and she was working two jobs — one at a Costco warehouse in Monrovia and another at a Walmart in Germantown. One paycheck paid for rent. The other paid for bills and other necessities.