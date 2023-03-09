Open in App
Charlottesville, VA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball vs. Virginia: Game preview, info, prediction and more

By Richard Adkins,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiQsv_0lCYvpQK00

The fight continues for North Carolina as they prepare for their third meeting against the Virginia Cavaliers.

UNC continues to live on the bubble as a team desperately needing to pick up wins while seeing those ahead fall short. Unfortunately, North Carolina’s season has yet to go quite as planned. However, everyone understands how dangerous they can be if they get a chance to dance.

UNC had major success in its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament game with an 85-61 win over Boston College. North Carolina arguably played their best game of the season, with a glimpse of the future getting significant playing time. The win was a shared effort, as UNC finished with 23 points from the bench.

The turnaround is quick, with UNC playing the next day against a team they got the better of the last time they played. North Carolina devoured the Cavaliers 71-63 , using their 42-26 first half for a cruising win.

Another must-win scenario for UNC, so let us look at the keys to surviving to advance.

h

h

Key to Victory

North Carolina is a dangerous team when their guards are attacking at the rim, and that is no different in this one. The guard play made an immense contribution in the 85-61 win over Boston College. Caleb Love and RJ Davis combined for 40 of UNC's 85 points, becoming a nightmare for the Eagles. Many successes came thanks to Love and Davi's constant attacks to the basket in return, creating free throw opportunities, tough finishes, or a drive and pass to an open teammate. Davis was lights out in the most recent game with the Cavaliers, finishing with a 16-point and ten-rebound double-double.

Something to watch

How will Armando Bacot look moving on the court? When Bacot hobbled off the floor against Boston College, North Carolina fans were scared. However, thankfully he was able to return and was seen all smiles as UNC continued to pour it on. Despite the good signs, the quick turnaround and history of rolled ankles are something to look at. If North Carolina wants to win the tournament, they will need Bacot.

What you need to know

WHAT? Virginia vs. UNC WHEN? Thursday,  March 9, 7pm ET WHERE? Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV? ESPN2  ( Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+ ) RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network LINE? N/A LAST MEETING? Feb. 25, 2023. UNC 71, Virginia 63 ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 106-42 PREDICTION? UNC 69, Virginia 64

1

1

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Armando Bacot sums up North Carolina’s season with brutal quote
Chapel Hill, NC20 hours ago
North Carolina basketball on the verge of suffering embarrassment not seen since 1960s after loss to Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Virginia pulls away late, wins 68-59 win UNC to advance to ACC Tournament semifinals
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Virginia Rolls Past Clemson in Semis, Will Face Duke in ACC Title Game
Charlottesville, VA10 hours ago
Blue Devils zoom in on top point guard
Durham, NC20 hours ago
Clemson vs Virginia Pick, Preview & Betting Odds For Friday, March 10th
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Virginia Forward Ben Vander Plas Suffers Season-Ending Hand Injury
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Breaking: Virginia Basketball Suffers Major Injury Blow
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Four takeaways from another undefeated week of UVA baseball
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Virginia Tech blown out by the offensive firepower of NC State
Blacksburg, VA2 days ago
Look: Coach K Not Happy With The Jim Boeheim Decision
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Varina edges E.C. Glass in epic state finals finish
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Liberty DE Treshaun Clark no longer with program
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show making stop at JPJ in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Tensions Rise in Virginia Schools Over Racial Issues
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
Food Lion opens new Virginia store
South Boston, VA3 days ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC1 day ago
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
Penn Laird, VA2 days ago
Del. Kathy Byron not seeking re-election
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in North Carolina chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Spring Lake, NC6 days ago
Once and future
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Woman, 2 men face murder charges after pair found dead in car, North Carolina police say
Henderson, NC4 days ago
Shots heard ’round the city
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Man wanted for Charlottesville felony charges found, arrested in Albemarle
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue closing its doors
Charlottesville, VA17 hours ago
Charlottesville man arrested in connection to Hardy Drive murder
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Update: Parent of unidentified child located
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy