UNC basketball vs. Virginia: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The fight continues for North Carolina as they prepare for their third meeting against the Virginia Cavaliers.

UNC continues to live on the bubble as a team desperately needing to pick up wins while seeing those ahead fall short. Unfortunately, North Carolina’s season has yet to go quite as planned. However, everyone understands how dangerous they can be if they get a chance to dance.

UNC had major success in its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament game with an 85-61 win over Boston College. North Carolina arguably played their best game of the season, with a glimpse of the future getting significant playing time. The win was a shared effort, as UNC finished with 23 points from the bench.

The turnaround is quick, with UNC playing the next day against a team they got the better of the last time they played. North Carolina devoured the Cavaliers 71-63 , using their 42-26 first half for a cruising win.

Another must-win scenario for UNC, so let us look at the keys to surviving to advance.

Key to Victory

North Carolina is a dangerous team when their guards are attacking at the rim, and that is no different in this one. The guard play made an immense contribution in the 85-61 win over Boston College. Caleb Love and RJ Davis combined for 40 of UNC's 85 points, becoming a nightmare for the Eagles. Many successes came thanks to Love and Davi's constant attacks to the basket in return, creating free throw opportunities, tough finishes, or a drive and pass to an open teammate. Davis was lights out in the most recent game with the Cavaliers, finishing with a 16-point and ten-rebound double-double.

Something to watch

How will Armando Bacot look moving on the court? When Bacot hobbled off the floor against Boston College, North Carolina fans were scared. However, thankfully he was able to return and was seen all smiles as UNC continued to pour it on. Despite the good signs, the quick turnaround and history of rolled ankles are something to look at. If North Carolina wants to win the tournament, they will need Bacot.

What you need to know

WHAT? Virginia vs. UNC WHEN? Thursday, March 9, 7pm ET WHERE? Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV? ESPN2 ( Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+ ) RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network LINE? N/A LAST MEETING? Feb. 25, 2023. UNC 71, Virginia 63 ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 106-42 PREDICTION? UNC 69, Virginia 64

