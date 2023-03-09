Open in App
Larue, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

LaPoynor Flyers set out to write their own championship story

By David Gibson,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUZ08_0lCYqkMY00

LARUE, Texas ( KETK ) — Students from Larue and Poynor come together to form LaPoynor High School, and basketball runs deep in Flyer country.

Kilgore College beats Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49 in Region 14 Tournament

“We grew up playing basketball over here and it’s everything we grew up playing and it’s just our passion over here at Lapoynor,” says senior Dijuan Whitehead.

“It’s just been part of my life and to come to this community and see how they embrace basketball and just love it and support it and it’s just such a wonderful feeling and to just know the support we have,” tells head coach Jim Reid.

With basketball meaning so much to this tight-knit community, the players are grateful for the sea of purple and white they see in the stands throughout their journey to state.

“Our fans and all the kids in our grade always talk about how excited they are for the games and we got people from all different cities so it means a lot,” said Senior Evan Almeida.

“It’s good to know that someone always has our back, if we win or lose they are always there when we go home,” adds sophomore Cort Reid.

Evan Almeida and Dijuan Whitehead are following in their family’s footsteps of making it to state.

Evan’s grandpa won state in 1972 and 1973 and Dijuan’s uncles won state in 1995.

“It actually does mean a lot because I follow in his footsteps and it’s making him proud and it’s making me happy because this year and last year when we made it to state, I looked up in the stands and saw him tearing up so it just means a lot,” declares Almeida.

“It means a lot to be able to follow in their footsteps and kind of be like them,” exclaims Whitehead.

“For those boys to see that and understand that and to have family members that have gone through that just gives them that much more ability to be successful,” explains coach Coach Reid.

Wyndel Stringfield, Almeida’s grandfather was also a state champion flyer and is also proud to see his grandson’s success throughout the years.

“Oh I’m proud, it made my eyes leak a little bit,” laughs Stringfield.

Evan and Dijuan’s families are continuing to give them advice as they look to make a run for a state title and cap off their flyer careers.

“Work hard, no days off, the lightest little thing can cause something bad so just always pay attention and work as hard as you can,” says Almeida.

UT Tyler women advance to program’s first Division II NCAA Tournament

“Just to never give up and give it your all and just play your game and do what you love,” tells Whitehead.

“We have told them many times that it’s going to be tough, everybody is going be trying to get you so just give it your all and play your best and you will be alright,” explains Wyndel.

All aboard the bus, the next stop is San Antonio.

The Flyers take on the Flatoina Bulldogs on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
UT Tyler athlete vaults into All-American status, comes seventh in nation
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
TVCC will play Panola for 2023 Men’s Region 14 Title
Carthage, TX11 hours ago
UT Tyler women win program’s first NCAA DII Tournament game
Golden, CO11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kilgore College holds off Blinn 64-62 in Region 14 quarterfinal
Kilgore, TX1 day ago
Kilgore College beats rival TJC in Region 14 Tournament
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Kilgore College beats Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49 in Region 14 Tournament
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Navarro beats TJC 74-72 to open Region 14 Tournament
Tyler, TX3 days ago
UT Tyler softball sweeps UT Permian Basin in road doubleheader
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Jacksonville Education Foundation announces 2023 Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament
Jacksonville, TX2 days ago
Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show
Tyler, TX21 hours ago
Terrell High School Teacher, Coach leaves post amid allegations
Terrell, TX19 hours ago
UT Tyler recognized as silver military friendly school
Tyler, TX1 day ago
What on Earth is Going in This Empty Lot Off Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
Tyler, TX18 hours ago
Apache Belles dance their way to Ireland
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Tips for preparing your lawnmower for the spring
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
Junior League of Tyler shares about annual Touch-a-Truck event coming up in April
Tyler, TX3 days ago
East Texas Women: The mother-daughter duo of Apricot Lane Boutique
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Events coming up in the Rose City
Tyler, TX1 day ago
From the Archives: As KETK celebrates 36 years on the air, here’s a look back at our silver anniversary
Tyler, TX1 day ago
29 Tyler ISD teachers could receive up to $23,500 after review
Tyler, TX17 hours ago
‘Parents Matter:’ Gov. Abbott promotes school choice in Tyler
Tyler, TX1 day ago
SPCA of East Texas: Big Red
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Bullard ISD breaks ground on new athletic complex
Bullard, TX2 days ago
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Crockett is the 5th oldest town in Texas
Crockett, TX2 days ago
‘One family of God’: Thousands visit Tyler to fellowship at 2023 Youth Slavic Congress
Tyler, TX12 hours ago
Pets Fur People: Larry
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Meals on Wheels surprises 40-year volunteer
Tyler, TX2 days ago
East Texas lawn care businesses help get your yard ready for spring
Tyler, TX1 day ago
33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits East Texas Crisis Center
Tyler, TX21 hours ago
East Texas school districts share concerns about school voucher program
Tyler, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy