BASEBALL: Tarpons take bite out of Sharks

PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte capitalized on some sloppy play to take a big early lead and coasted to a 12-2 victory over Imagine School on Wednesday night.

The Sharks knew they would have to play a near-perfect game to compete with the Tarpons, but didn’t come close to achieving that goal.

“With nine walks, three hit batsmen and eight errors, you’re not going to beat any team,” Imagine coach Steve Saborse said. “I don’t care who you’re facing, it’s baseball and you can’t give up that many more at-bats. You’re not going to win any ballgames that way.”

In a precursor of things to come, Charlotte’s Braddock Marshall led off the bottom of the first with a walk, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.

The Tarpons got five more runs in the second inning off Sharks starter RJ Cooper. Clayton Hayse led off with a single, Tyler Waterhouse walked and Dalton Hill reached on a throwing error. Marshall drew another walk and Jacob Evak reached on another throwing error. Dylan Klossner drove in a run with a base hit and Frank Planer singled in another.

Charlotte scored two more in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to 8-0 while Hayse faced only one batter over the minimum in the first three frames.

“Clay is one of our best pitchers and it was his time to pitch, so we rolled him out there,” Tarpons coach Lavell Cudjo said. “Because you never know. On any given night, it depends on who’s throwing. And we haven’t been hitting, so knowing Clay is going to give us opportunities to shut down their offense, we just need to put the ball in play and see what happens, and that’s what we did today.”

The Tarpons scored another run in the fifth on an error to make it 9-0, but left the bases loaded with a chance to score again and invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

The Sharks then got singles from Cooper and Jacob Standford and a walk by Jacob Rainbow in the top of the sixth to load the bases, followed by a two-run double off the bat of Kayden Davidson to make it 9-2.

“Losing focus,” Cudjo said. “I know it’s hard to stay focused when you’ve got a lot of runs and you’re beating a team, but we’ve been on both sides of that spectrum. This game is funny. One inning you can give up eight runs and all of a sudden you’re battling when the game should have been over a long time ago.

“But if we continue to compete and get better every night, I’m happy.”

The Tarpons finished it off in the bottom of the sixth by scoring three times without the benefit of a hit. An error, two walks, two hit batters and a fielder’s choice produced the game winning runs. Yadier Gonzalez Feliciano coaxed a bases-loaded walk from reliever Jake Thornton to force in the final run.

“The only advice I gave to my kids is basically they’ve got to start believing in themselves when they play bigger schools,” Saborse said. “Go out there, play their game and play looser and compete on the field. Stop playing so under pressure to do something special and just go play baseball.’

The Sharks, now 4-4, will host Saint Stephen’s on Friday night. Up next for the Tarpons, who improved to 3-4, is a visit to Cypress Lake on Friday.