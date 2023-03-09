Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was As Classy As Its Honoree

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAm4f_0lCYoe8k00

The six-time All-Star is being immortalized forever in LA.

Retired Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Pau Gasol, one of the two best players on consecutive title teams in 2009 and 2010, saw his No. 16 jersey retired on Tuesday night, during a second straight surprise Lakers victory over a "better" team in terms of record (although let the record show that yours truly did predict they would win ).

His jersey retirement ceremony was a classy affair, feted by LA team governor Jeanie Buss, VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, plus his family and teammates.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, kicked off the event with a pre-taped video message (although she was also in attendance).

"It is my honor to introduce my dear friend Pau tonight," Bryant said. "Pau was special to Kobe as a teammate, as a man, and as a friend. Pablo, Kobe predicted you and he would be together in the rafters. Here's a little video I want you to watch."

She then queued up a video of Kobe Bryant discussing Gasol's future jersey retirement at what looks like an Oscar event.

The full ceremony is viewable via Spectrum SportsNet:

"What an unbelievable feeling, what an unbelievable honor," Gasol said. "It's really been my honor to wear this jersey, to play for this franchise, to help this team, to contribute to this city. It really has. I think. But I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see: the brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player, just to be a better man overall."

Here, knowing exactly whom he was talking about, the Crypto.com Arena faithful broke out into booming chants of "Ko-be! Ko-be!"

"I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him, I wish he was here with Gigi [his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash]. I really do. And I think he'll be proud. And he was looking forward to this moment, so... love you, brother."

"As a kid growing up in Spain, I had a dream," Gasol said. "I wanted to become a basketball player, play in the NBA. I never in a million years could think that a day like this could come. Such a huge honor, being amongst those great individuals [here he motioned to the other retired jerseys hanging with his] in this amazing franchise."

Gasol was with the Lakers from 2008-14, and helped lead the team to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, winning the aforementioned two. He retired from professional basketball in 2021.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Clippers Paul George Predicts Luka "Could Probably Catch Bron" With A Huge But
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA29 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Breaking: New York Knicks Signing Former LA Clippers Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This 3x 6th Man of The Year?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Meet Los Angeles Lakers SG Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend, Jenna Barber
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Ecstatic On Twitter Following LA's Win Over Toronto
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Draymond Green Takes Another Shot at Dillon Brooks After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Former Suns Forward Mikal Bridges Makes History With Nets
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Former Chicago Bulls stars reunite as Jimmy Butler attends Pau Gasol's jersey retirement ceremony
Chicago, IL2 days ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY2 days ago
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Signing Defensive-Oriented Big Man
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy