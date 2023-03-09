Lakers News: Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was As Classy As Its Honoree

The six-time All-Star is being immortalized forever in LA.

Retired Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Pau Gasol, one of the two best players on consecutive title teams in 2009 and 2010, saw his No. 16 jersey retired on Tuesday night, during a second straight surprise Lakers victory over a "better" team in terms of record (although let the record show that yours truly did predict they would win ).

His jersey retirement ceremony was a classy affair, feted by LA team governor Jeanie Buss, VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, plus his family and teammates.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, kicked off the event with a pre-taped video message (although she was also in attendance).

"It is my honor to introduce my dear friend Pau tonight," Bryant said. "Pau was special to Kobe as a teammate, as a man, and as a friend. Pablo, Kobe predicted you and he would be together in the rafters. Here's a little video I want you to watch."

She then queued up a video of Kobe Bryant discussing Gasol's future jersey retirement at what looks like an Oscar event.

The full ceremony is viewable via Spectrum SportsNet:

"What an unbelievable feeling, what an unbelievable honor," Gasol said. "It's really been my honor to wear this jersey, to play for this franchise, to help this team, to contribute to this city. It really has. I think. But I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see: the brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player, just to be a better man overall."

Here, knowing exactly whom he was talking about, the Crypto.com Arena faithful broke out into booming chants of "Ko-be! Ko-be!"

"I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him, I wish he was here with Gigi [his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash]. I really do. And I think he'll be proud. And he was looking forward to this moment, so... love you, brother."

"As a kid growing up in Spain, I had a dream," Gasol said. "I wanted to become a basketball player, play in the NBA. I never in a million years could think that a day like this could come. Such a huge honor, being amongst those great individuals [here he motioned to the other retired jerseys hanging with his] in this amazing franchise."

Gasol was with the Lakers from 2008-14, and helped lead the team to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, winning the aforementioned two. He retired from professional basketball in 2021.

