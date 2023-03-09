USI Accepts CBI Tournament Bid

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –Even though USI lost in the first round of the OVC tournament, their season is not over just yet. It was announced on Wednesday that the team has accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

The Screaming Eagles had already received the notice before the OVC tournament began, but they just waited to make the decision.

When asked about the reasoning for accepting the invite, Coach Stan Gouard had this to say.

“I’m a player’s coach, and I let these guys make those decisions. I won’t force them, and I won’t take it away from them either.”

The tournament will take place in Daytona Beach March 18-22.

