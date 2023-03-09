Open in App
Evansville, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

USI Accepts CBI Tournament Bid

By Hunter Wade,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJhil_0lCYnuyv00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –Even though USI lost in the first round of the OVC tournament, their season is not over just yet. It was announced on Wednesday that the team has accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

The Screaming Eagles had already received the notice before the OVC tournament began, but they just waited to make the decision.

USI not happy with season result after being knocked out of OVC Tournament

When asked about the reasoning for accepting the invite, Coach Stan Gouard had this to say.

“I’m a player’s coach, and I let these guys make those decisions. I won’t force them, and I won’t take it away from them either.”

The tournament will take place in Daytona Beach March 18-22.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Evansville, IN newsLocal Evansville, IN
‘Elite Eight’ Basketball Tournament is About to Slam Dunk Into Southern Indiana
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Reitz preparing for regional matchups
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Harrison graduate Chris Lowery named Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gibson Southern’s journey to get to a regional championship
Fort Branch, IN1 day ago
Owensboro’s key to turning season around
Owensboro, KY11 hours ago
Massive pickleball tournament draws hundreds to Owensboro
Owensboro, KY13 hours ago
Owensboro beats Owensboro Catholic in 2nd straight championship game
Owensboro, KY3 days ago
Owensboro gun show this weekend
Owensboro, KY21 hours ago
Fighter reportedly suffered brain damage after medical emergency in Evansville match
Evansville, IN2 days ago
EVSC announces Academy of Future Educators program
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Wade Hayes, Bryan White perform to raise funds for instrument loan program
Owensboro, KY23 hours ago
Construction Crew Unearths Human Remains During Sewer Work in Southern Indiana
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Gov’t Mule returning to Evansville
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Harmonie State Park pool being dismantled
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Joe Gatto speaks on comedy tour ahead of Evansville visit
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Harwood Career Preparatory High School to close its doors at the end of the year
Evansville, IN3 days ago
EVSC hosts 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Owensboro Schools to install threat system detection
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Centuries-old human bone discovered in downtown Evansville
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Veterans treated with resource fair in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY15 hours ago
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Evansville, IN3 days ago
ISP: Tennessee fugitive arrested after chase on I-64
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Owensboro Symphony’s Summer Salute returns
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Rising AI could be used to cheat way through school
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Pedestrian hit by pickup truck on Evansville’s west side
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announces closure of Amazonia exhibit
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Students set to perform horrific off-Broadway hit in Henderson
Henderson, KY18 hours ago
Child rescued after climbing 80 ft. up a tree
Evansville, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy