Open in App
Randolph, MA
See more from this location?
fallriverreporter.com

MA School Resource Officers take part in mental health training as Healey-Driscoll announce Missing Persons Unit

By Ken Paiva,

4 days ago
RANDOLPH – The Healey-Driscoll Administration has partnered with the National Association of School Resource Officers this week to deliver two specialized trainings on adolescent mental...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Police warn of individuals attempting to solicit donations from motorists
Dartmouth, MA1 day ago
Police save Massachusetts driver with Narcan after crashing into police cruiser with officer inside
Dracut, MA17 hours ago
Police in Massachusetts rescue suicidal man from bridge in morning incident
Tyngsborough, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Department of Children, Youth & Families announce death of 1 1/2-year-old; neglect a factor
Cranston, RI1 day ago
Massachusetts U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced to probation for stealing over $90,000 in packages
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
Report released concerning Massachusetts woman, former BCC student, who died while on the job
Westerly, RI1 day ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts trying new response model in active shooter training
Andover, MA3 days ago
This bill could protect teachers of color from being laid off in Mass.
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Milford High School Students Hold Walkout After School Board Proposes Restrictive Bathroom Policy
Milford, NH3 days ago
Massachusetts State Police task force takes down large drug trafficking ring
Springfield, MA3 days ago
FBI, Boston police investigating after bank robbery inside grocery store
Boston, MA1 day ago
Healey-Driscoll Administration Proposes $3.5 Million to Provide Services and Care for Veterans Facing Homelessness
Boston, MA3 days ago
Advocates say Massachusetts is failing moms and babies. They want lawmakers to take action
Boston, MA2 days ago
More trouble for ‘master thief’, as ‘stolen valor’ charges, injunction issued
Swampscott, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts State Police, DCR, Freetown crews locate endangered man at Freetown/Fall River State Forest
Freetown, MA2 days ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Leominster man charged in rampage on Boston-bound flight ordered to undergo mental health evaluation
Leominster, MA3 days ago
Multiple Plymouth County search warrants results in arrest, seizure of Fentanyl, Cocaine, gun, over $60,000
Brockton, MA1 day ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH2 days ago
After neighbors call 911 on teens filming a video, parents hold meeting on ‘policing in Cambridge’
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Austin Lee Dillon Of Dorchester Arrested By Boston Police For Murder
Boston, MA1 day ago
West Newbury teacher placed on leave for allegedly grabbing student in hallway, officials say
West Newbury, MA4 days ago
Massachusetts Department of Transportation announces lane closures to take place on Route 24
Fall River, MA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy