Raiders mercy-rule Western Harnett, Clayton drives in 4 RBIs

Senior Ethan Clayton leaves the box after his 2-RBI line drive single in the fourth inning. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Wasting no time to re-enter the win column, the Richmond Raider baseball team rebounded on Wednesday with a mercy-rule victory in five innings.

Facing Western Harnett High School in a non-conference matchup, the Raiders used a six-run fourth inning to earn an 11-1 win.

Head coach Rob Ransom credited the Raiders’ pitching and timely hitting by senior Ethan Clayton (3-for-4, double and 4 runs batted in).

Freshman Caden Nolan got the call to make his first high school start on the bump for the Raiders, tossing 3.0 innings. He allowed just one earned run on three hits, striking out five Eagles in the process.

Ransom noted the pitching was “thin” on Wednesday, trying to save some arms for a pivotal Sandhills Athletic Conference game against Southern Lee on Friday.

Throwing an inning each were senior Ashton Phifer and sophomore Landon Taylor, both southpaws.

It was Phifer and Taylor’s first appearance this season, as Phifer faced four batters in the fourth and recorded two Ks. Taylor also faced four Eagles in the fifth, collecting a fly out, line out and a strikeout.

Senior Ashton Phifer hurls a pitch for a strike during the fourth inning. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

Nolan gave up a leadoff double in the first but stranded him at third base with three punchouts to the next three batters. A single to start the second ended with a similar result, as Nolan threw two more Ks and got a groundout to third to end it.

With two away in the bottom of the second, Nolan helped his own cause with an RBI single to start the scoring. Singling on a fly ball to center field off starting pitcher Lawton Hickman (3.1 innings, 8 runs, 5 walks, 4 hits), Nolan brought home senior Ethan Locklear (walk).

An RBI double in the top of the third by Sam Kuzinski knotted the game at a run apiece.

Leadoff walks to Taylor and junior Cain Hunsucker to start the third led to three more runs for the Raiders. Clayton got his offensive production started with a one-out RBI double that hit the base of the wall in right field, scoring Taylor.

Junior James Eason added to the lead with an RBI single in the next at-bat that plated courtesy runner Zaviar Lowry. Junior Isaac Hinshaw grounded out to first base but was credited with an RBI when Clayton scored.

Phifer made quick work in the top of the fourth before the Raiders’ bats came to life again in the home half.

With two on and one out, Hunsucker smacked an RBI single to left field, bringing home Locklear (walk). Another free pass to junior Camron Seagraves ended Hickman’s night and saw Braylen Wright (0.2 IP, 2 runs) take over.

Junior Cain Hunsucker races to first base on his RBI single in the fourth inning. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

The first batter Wright faced was Clayton, who added two more RBIs to his stat sheet with a line drive single to center. Racing home were sophomore Jeremiah Ritter (walk) and Lowry (running for Hunsucker).

Leading 7-1, Eason reached on an error in the next at-bat on a grounder to short, paving the way for Seagraves to score. Still with one away, and the bases loaded after a Hinshaw walk, Phifer grounded out to second, but collected two RBIs when Clayton and Eason scored.

Richmond put the mercy rule in effect an inning later with two outs. Hunsucker reached on an error and courtesy runner Davis Faw scored the final run when Clayton lifted an RBI single to left field.

Richmond (3-1, 0-1 SAC) is set to host Southern Lee High School on Friday for the regular-season finale against the Cavaliers (1-1).

Earlier in the week, the Raiders suffered a 7-0 loss to Southern Lee. First pitch will get underway at 7 p.m.

Note: The junior varsity baseball team didn’t have a scheduled game on Wednesday and will return to action on Friday at home against Southern Lee.