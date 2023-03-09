Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Evangel falls to Indiana Tech in NAIA tourney

By Dan Lucy,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoNkm_0lCYbgIV00

FT. WAYNE, Ind–The Evangel Valor hit the hardwood in Ft. Wayne Wednesday afternoon in the second round the NAIA national tournament.

Bert Capel’s Valor were 23-8 going into the game with Indiana Tech.

Evangel was hoping for an upset and a berth to the round of 16 which is in Kansas City.

The Valor took control early, the ally oop to Eriel Martinborough for the dunk, 9-3 Evangel.

Then the Valor’s Josh Pritchett gets the loose ball and all the way in for the dunk, Evangel was up by eight.

The Valor led by four at the half.

But Indiana Tech would take the lead with 13 minutes left in the game, Cory McKinney gives the Warriors their first lead of the game, 48-47.

Then Tech’s Steve Helm with the steal and the layup, 50-47 Warriors.

But with 28 seconds left, Josh Pritchett hits this three, and the Valor was down by just one.

But Tech goes over the press to Josh Klein for the dunk and the foul, and Indiana Tech ends Evangel’s season 71-66.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Republic rallies past Kickapoo, takes district title
Republic, WA3 days ago
Hartville falls to Salisbury in Class 2 semi
Springfield, MO12 hours ago
Chadwick falls in Class 1 state championship game
Chadwick, MO13 hours ago
Lutheran North beats Thayer in Class 3 semis
Springfield, MO13 hours ago
Hillcrest rallies past Parkview, wins district
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
‘May God have mercy on your soul, because I sure wouldn’t’; Neighbors react to Waynesville child’s death
Waynesville, MO2 days ago
Animal tranquilizer kills another inmate in Licking
Licking, MO2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ7 hours ago
Lebanon man’s death being investigated as a homicide
Lebanon, MO4 days ago
Strangulation murder victim identified, man charged
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Branson Police Department officers allowed to wear cowboy hats, have facial hair
Branson, MO1 day ago
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver in Springfield
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Missing Person: 41-year-old Branson man Willard Forsythe
Branson, MO1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of threatening officers with finger gun
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Moore leads Lady Panthers in opening NCAA win
Drury, MO13 hours ago
Fair Grove flies past Skyline into Class 3 title game
Springfield, MO12 hours ago
Lady Bears Masogayo named Valley freshman of the year
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Missing 81-year-old survives six days trapped in snowbound SUV
Gardnerville, NV1 day ago
Springfield to get arena football team
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Lebanon prisoner tries to take deputy’s service weapon in court
Lebanon, MO1 day ago
A Lady Bears chewy superstition
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Tipton survives Norwood’s slowdown game
Springfield, MO12 hours ago
Jasper County man killed after being pinned under his truck
Carthage, MO2 days ago
Monett police searching for missing man
Monett, MO19 hours ago
FBI offering reward for information on Kansas City teen missing for over a month
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
The Arena League names Springfield its first franchise
Springfield, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy