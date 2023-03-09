Evangel falls to Indiana Tech in NAIA tourney

FT. WAYNE, Ind–The Evangel Valor hit the hardwood in Ft. Wayne Wednesday afternoon in the second round the NAIA national tournament.

Bert Capel’s Valor were 23-8 going into the game with Indiana Tech.

Evangel was hoping for an upset and a berth to the round of 16 which is in Kansas City.

The Valor took control early, the ally oop to Eriel Martinborough for the dunk, 9-3 Evangel.

Then the Valor’s Josh Pritchett gets the loose ball and all the way in for the dunk, Evangel was up by eight.

The Valor led by four at the half.

But Indiana Tech would take the lead with 13 minutes left in the game, Cory McKinney gives the Warriors their first lead of the game, 48-47.

Then Tech’s Steve Helm with the steal and the layup, 50-47 Warriors.

But with 28 seconds left, Josh Pritchett hits this three, and the Valor was down by just one.

But Tech goes over the press to Josh Klein for the dunk and the foul, and Indiana Tech ends Evangel’s season 71-66.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.