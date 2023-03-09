Open in App
Teutopolis, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Teutopolis return to state tournament after 16 years

By Brice Bement,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgCqb_0lCYbHQS00

(WCIA) — Teutopolis is also trying to get to Saturday for Class 2A state championship. The Wooden Shoes haven’t won the state championship since 1986. Teutopolis hasn’t been in the tournament since 2007, where they got 3rd.

Now, senior forward Caleb Siemer helps lead the Wooden Shoes with 12 points per game and over 300 rebounds, wanting to get a win over DePaul College Prep tomorrow.

“They just kept believing, kept fighting,” Teutopolis head coach Chester Reeder said. “Our message has been be where your feet are and they lived it again. They didn’t care about what had to happen or what’s going to happen, they were where their feet were. I’m so happy. I’m so proud of them. I’m so dang proud of them.”

T-Town plays at 2:45 Thursday at the State Farm Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Teutopolis, IL newsLocal Teutopolis, IL
Scales Tries To Be Smallest State Champ Ever…TTown Struggles In Semi’s, Bounce Back For 3rd
Tuscola, IL1 day ago
Tuscola, Teutopolis fall in state semifinals
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Teutopolis finishes third, wins first state trophy since 2007
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tuscola basketball takes third in state, caps best season in school history
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Jordan Quinn leading Tuscola to state, first Final Four appearance
Tuscola, IL2 days ago
Tuscola excited to play in backyard for state tournament
Tuscola, IL3 days ago
PHOTOS: Olney Central College charter bus struck in crash
Parkersburg, IL2 days ago
Retired Decatur fire captain passes away
Decatur, IL12 hours ago
Decatur firefighters remember retired captain
Decatur, IL17 hours ago
Tuscola FFA to host 22nd annual pie auction & chili supper
Tuscola, IL1 day ago
Volunteers needed for Lake Shelbyville Improvement Day
Shelbyville, IL1 day ago
Oreana opens water survey, looking for lead contamination
Oreana, IL17 hours ago
EIU faculty and staff vote ‘yes’ to authorize strike
Charleston, IL1 day ago
The City of Decatur announces Centennial Lake Fest & grand opening of the Staley Basin
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Car stuck on pedestrian bridge at Decatur park
Decatur, IL1 day ago
HSHS St. Mary's closing labor and delivery floor on Thursday
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Decatur Parks temporarily closes pedestrian bridge due to car
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Police Beat for Tuesday, March 7th, 2023
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Labor and Delivery option going away in Decatur
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Hannah Black of Witt, IL
Witt, IL2 days ago
Staley Museum brings in new exhibit for Women’s History Month
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Mendoza tours Decatur, visits law enforcement training center
Decatur, IL3 days ago
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Due To Sewer Repairs
Effingham, IL21 hours ago
Great Wall of Rescue: Mattoon Mayor and Fire Chief demonstrate grain bin rescues
Mattoon, IL2 days ago
Coroner releases name of woman shot in Decatur
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Taylorville Township workers receive recognition for saving man’s life
Taylorville, IL1 day ago
Ice Cream stand opens 71st year in new location
Effingham, IL2 days ago
Arrest made in connection with dead dog found near Forsyth
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Arrest, Charges In Shake Rag Burglary
Mulberry Grove, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy