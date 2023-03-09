Open in App
Huachuca City, AZ
The Associated Press

Carjacking suspect chased by police crashes at U.S. border

2 days ago

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the name of a man suspected in a carjacking that ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint outside Huachuca City.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the suspect was seriously injured and others had minor injuries, Tucson TV station KVOA reported.

Sierra Vista police said around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a man was attacked and his truck was stolen near a car parts store.

Police began alerting other agencies and said a state trooper saw a truck speeding and began chasing it.

When the driver got near the checkpoint, he tried to drive through a median but lost control of the truck, police said.

The truck then rolled several times, hitting four other vehicles.

Police said the suspect was the only one with serious injuries and he was flown to a Tucson hospital.

They said the suspect had been arrested Monday and accused of having narcotic drugs. He was released Tuesday but his car had been impounded, according to authorities.

