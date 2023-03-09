Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

First Street shooting sends man to hospital

By Courtney Ward,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTS8q_0lCYWu0s00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany police are investigating a shooting on First Street. The incident took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday near North Hawk Street.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

