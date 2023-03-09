First Street shooting sends man to hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany police are investigating a shooting on First Street. The incident took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday near North Hawk Street. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.
