Authorities are searching for Gary Underwood, 40, who was implicated in an Amber Alert on Wednesday night.

The two children, a 11-month-old and a 11-year-old, were located safe with a relative shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer Eric Foster.

The Amber Alert did its job, according to Foster.

Underwood may be driving an older model Monte Carlo or a blue 1998 Chevy pickup.

If you have any information please contact police.