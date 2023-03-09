Open in App
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Crew of Care Flight remembered in public memorial

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal,

2 days ago

Twelve days after an aircraft ambulance crashed killing all on board, dozens of emergency vehicles lined the streets to follow behind the coffins of Ryan Watson, Ed Pricola and Scott Walton.

The emergency vehicles and firetrucks with lights flashing drove through the streets of Reno, past a convenience store where a couple bowed their heads, and by a construction site where a worker took off his hard hat out of respect. The employees at the baseball field and the hospital came out of their offices to honor the crew of Care Flight 56.

It was just the start of a public goodbye to three fathers who died when the Pilatus PC-12 managed by Washoe’s Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority broke apart about 15 minutes after takeoff and crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada on the snowy night of Feb. 24.

The cause of the crash as it transported Reno patient Mark Rand and his wife, Terri, to Utah is still under investigation.

Care Flight, started in Reno in 1981 to transport people by helicopter and plane to and from Nevada and rural areas, from places like ski resorts and car crashes to local hospitals and to California and Utah.

More than 1,200 uniformed first responders filled the Reno Sparks Convention Center. The highest-ranking military official in Nevada challenged those in attendance to not forget Watson, Picola and Walton.

“Remember their names. Support their families,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, adjutant general of the state of Nevada.

He talked about them as heroes and how there’s something in the DNA of a first responder.

“You do this profession because you care,” Berry said.

Crew remembered by coworkers

Watson, who was new to being an air paramedic, was already impressing everyone.

Care Flight coworker Travis Weber describe Watson as dedicated and positive. He was also a bit goofy and had no problem making fun of himself.

He was the kind of person who pushed himself to be better. He was also a new father. His son Carter was born less than two months ago; Watson had recently returned from paternity leave.

Care Flight nurse Pricola was the kind of man who had everyone’s back, according to his coworker Chris Chang.

“He was a man with quiet confidence with an air of humility,” Chang said.

The CEO and president of REMSA, Barry Duplantis, said Pricola's dream job was being a nurse with Care Flight. Pricola, who spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, received the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V for Valor for saving the lives of five Marines in Afghanistan.

Duplantis also talked about how Pricola treasured every moment being a father to his daughter Riley, 4, and son Everett, 2.

Duplantis said Guardian Flight pilot Walton loved flying, but it was his daughters who were the center of his world.

REMSA contracted with Guardian Flight, an air company that owned the plane and hired pilots.

Duplantis called Walton an exceptional pilot who taught people from all over the world to fly.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Crew of Care Flight remembered in public memorial

