Kevin Durant Ruled Out Against Thunder With Ankle Injury After Taking Fall During Warmups

By Lee Tran,

2 days ago

Kevin Durant might be out for the near future.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league, and many are high on his fit with the Phoenix Suns . A lot of people believe that they are the favorites to win the championship this year, simply based on the team's talent level.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Kevin Durant will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. A recent report revealed that Kevin Durant sustained an ankle injury after slipping while warming up. This is definitely one of those freak injuries, and unfortunately it seems as though it was unpreventable due to him slipping on a wet spot.

There is no doubt that this is unfortunate for the Phoenix Suns and their fans. Hopefully, Kevin Durant can come back soon, as every game will be valuable for the team to build chemistry and develop cohesiveness as a unit. That is extremely important when trying to win a championship, and most elite teams have experience playing with one another through the regular season.

As of right now, Kevin Durant is averaging 26.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG during his time with the Phoenix Suns. There is no doubt that he could be the missing piece for them to win a championship, and we'll see what ends up happening in the future.

Kevin Durant Has Already Impressed Devin Booker With His Abilities

Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has already commented on Kevin Durant's ability. He seems impressed and noted that Durant is "effortless" when shooting the basketball.

"It's just every time he shoots the ball. It's just so effortless," Booker said. "You can see defenders trying their hardest to contest or fight over a screen, and he looks unbothered or unfazed."

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant provides a lot of value on the offensive end of the floor. He is a versatile shot-creator who also has an elite passing ability, and getting him was an absolute no-brainer for the Phoenix Suns.

Of course, we all know that Kevin Durant is an elite player on an individual level. However, the way that most people will judge him will be on his championships. hopefully, he manages to win one with the Phoenix Suns, and we'll see what ends up happening in the future.

