Open in App
Americus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigating shooting on Barbara Battle Way; one injured

By Simone Gibson,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJagw_0lCYUaXA00

AMERICUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) —On Wednesday, around 7 p.m., Americus Police Officers responded to Barbara Battle Way in Americus, Georgia, to a report about a shooting in the area.

According to the Americus Police Department, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds after arriving at the scene.

EMS transported the victim to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, and he was later flown to a trauma center in Macon, Georgia.

The APD says detectives are collaborating with the GBI to investigate the incident.

APD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the police department at 229-924-3677.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
5 arrested after investigators execute search warrant in east Macon
Macon, GA12 hours ago
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Fort Benning renaming ceremony scheduled for May
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Americus shooting leaves 1 injured, investigation underway
Americus, GA1 day ago
Suspect appears in Recorder’s Court over 2020 deadly shooting
Columbus, GA17 hours ago
Columbus police return to Clay Street near recent scene of double homicide
Columbus, GA1 day ago
CPD still searching for suspect in 2022 deadly hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting
Americus, GA2 days ago
Heavy police presence at Whispering Pines Apartment in Phenix City
Phenix City, AL1 day ago
Arrests made at Whispering Pines apartment complex in Phenix City
Phenix City, AL1 day ago
Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Owner of dog that attacked woman causing her to have part of leg amputated cited again, reports say
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Shooting suspects arrested; mother accuses daughter of property damage
Albany, GA2 days ago
Shooting sends man to hospital
Cordele, GA3 days ago
Coroner’s Office: Skeletal remains found near Transport Boulevard in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Albany police seeking help in locating three suspects
Albany, GA1 day ago
Skeletal remains discovered on Transport Blvd in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
3 Suspects wanted in Albany face stabbing and fight
Albany, GA3 days ago
Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department battling structural fire on Central Church Road
Ellerslie, GA14 hours ago
1 man dead after hit-and-run on I-185 SB in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Columbus police chief speaks ahead of mandatory strategic plan presentation
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Butler, GA3 days ago
One person injured in shooting on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Columbus, GA6 days ago
Albany residents banning together to clean up historic neighborhood district
Albany, GA2 days ago
Warner Robins seniors complain of run-down facility, fairness issues
Warner Robins, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy