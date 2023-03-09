Americus Police investigating shooting on Barbara Battle Way; one injured

AMERICUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) —On Wednesday, around 7 p.m., Americus Police Officers responded to Barbara Battle Way in Americus, Georgia, to a report about a shooting in the area.

According to the Americus Police Department, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds after arriving at the scene.

EMS transported the victim to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, and he was later flown to a trauma center in Macon, Georgia.

The APD says detectives are collaborating with the GBI to investigate the incident.

APD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the police department at 229-924-3677.

