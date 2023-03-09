Hanford Sentinel

Hanford to pay $100K in K-9 lawsuit legal costs, apply for grant to reduce firefighter overtime By Jesse Stone jstone@hanfordsentinel.com, 2 days ago

By Jesse Stone jstone@hanfordsentinel.com, 2 days ago

The Hanford City Council on Tuesday approved a $100,000 legal settlement with David Ortiz Alonzo and OK'd an application by Hanford Fire for a federal... ...