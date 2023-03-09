Shawn Kemp Has Allegedly Been Arrested For Involvement In A Drive-By Shooting

Shawn Kemp was arrested in Tacoma, Washington after being caught in a drive-by shooting.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shawn Kemp is among the most legendary figures in Seattle sports for his contribution to the Seattle SuperSonics.

Kemp might be in serious legal trouble after it was reported that Kemp was involved in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma .

The Tacoma Police Department hasn't taken Kemp's name in their communications yet, but NBA reporters such as Adrian Wojnarowski have said that the perpetrator might be Kemp. However, reports are saying that someone called 'Shawn Kemp' with the same birthday as the real NBA player was booked.

Tacoma Police responded to a shooting between two groups of people at a Mall around 2 PM. on Wednesday. They were called to the mall after reports of shots being fired between two groups in separate vehicles. One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the other vehicle, though the victim vehicle was able to flee the area.

Officers found the suspect, allegedly Kemp, who fired the shots and detained him, while also finding a gun at the scene.

Shawn Kemp's NBA Career

This is heartbreaking news for many fans of '90s basketball that saw prime Shawn Kemp jump over people effortlessly and form one of the most lethal duos of that era, alongside Gary Payton . Kemp is a 6-time All-Star, 3-time All-NBA, and made one NBA Finals.

This isn't Kemp's first brush with the law, being arrested in 2005 for possession of marijuana and cocaine. This arrest essentially put his NBA career off-track, as Kemp couldn't sign a contract after the incident due to age and controversies. He runs a cannabis business now and everyone will hope that Kemp is in a good place both mentally and physically after his latest alleged indiscretion.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.