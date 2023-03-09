Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Shawn Kemp Has Allegedly Been Arrested For Involvement In A Drive-By Shooting

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

2 days ago

Shawn Kemp was arrested in Tacoma, Washington after being caught in a drive-by shooting.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shawn Kemp is among the most legendary figures in Seattle sports for his contribution to the Seattle SuperSonics.

Kemp might be in serious legal trouble after it was reported that Kemp was involved in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma .

The Tacoma Police Department hasn't taken Kemp's name in their communications yet, but NBA reporters such as Adrian Wojnarowski have said that the perpetrator might be Kemp. However, reports are saying that someone called 'Shawn Kemp' with the same birthday as the real NBA player was booked.

Tacoma Police responded to a shooting between two groups of people at a Mall around 2 PM. on Wednesday. They were called to the mall after reports of shots being fired between two groups in separate vehicles. One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the other vehicle, though the victim vehicle was able to flee the area.

Officers found the suspect, allegedly Kemp, who fired the shots and detained him, while also finding a gun at the scene.

Shawn Kemp's NBA Career

This is heartbreaking news for many fans of '90s basketball that saw prime Shawn Kemp jump over people effortlessly and form one of the most lethal duos of that era, alongside Gary Payton . Kemp is a 6-time All-Star, 3-time All-NBA, and made one NBA Finals.

This isn't Kemp's first brush with the law, being arrested in 2005 for possession of marijuana and cocaine. This arrest essentially put his NBA career off-track, as Kemp couldn't sign a contract after the incident due to age and controversies. He runs a cannabis business now and everyone will hope that Kemp is in a good place both mentally and physically after his latest alleged indiscretion.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Ex-Sonics Star Shawn Kemp Released, Not Facing Charges After Arrest
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp released in shooting case. Prosecutors want more investigation
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Happy 102nd Birthday Alan Hale Jr.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Damian Lillard Sends Powerful Message To Trail Blazers Front Office Amid Disappointing Season
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
Police Department Announced Shawn Kemp Will Not Be Charged With A Crime After His Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Jimmy Butler Flew To Los Angeles Between Miami Heat's Two Home Game To Celebrate Former Teammate Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement
Miami, FL2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Larry Bird Got A Death Threat in New York As A Rookie And Tiny Archibald Immediately Intervened
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Takes A Big Shot At Those Calling Him 'One Cancer In The Room'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Draymond Green Destroys Dillon Brooks, Claims He's Reason Grizzlies Aren't Ready To Win A Championship
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy