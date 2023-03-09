Shawn Kemp Has Allegedly Been Arrested For Involvement In A Drive-By Shooting

The Tacoma Police Department hasn't taken Kemp's name in their communications yet, but NBA reporters such as Adrian Wojnarowski have said that the perpetrator might be Kemp. However, reports are saying that someone called 'Shawn Kemp' with the same birthday as the real NBA player was booked.
Tacoma Police responded to a shooting between two groups of people at a Mall around 2 PM. on Wednesday. They were called to the mall after reports of shots being fired between two groups in separate vehicles. One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the other vehicle, though the victim vehicle was able to flee the area.
Officers found the suspect, allegedly Kemp, who fired the shots and detained him, while also finding a gun at the scene.
Shawn Kemp's NBA Career
This is heartbreaking news for many fans of '90s basketball that saw prime Shawn Kemp jump over people effortlessly and form one of the most lethal duos of that era, alongside Gary Payton . Kemp is a 6-time All-Star, 3-time All-NBA, and made one NBA Finals.
This isn't Kemp's first brush with the law, being arrested in 2005 for possession of marijuana and cocaine. This arrest essentially put his NBA career off-track, as Kemp couldn't sign a contract after the incident due to age and controversies. He runs a cannabis business now and everyone will hope that Kemp is in a good place both mentally and physically after his latest alleged indiscretion.
