Police: New Haven man arrested for injuring firefighters during crash

A New Haven man is facing multiple charges after police say he caused a crash that injured two firefighters.

It happened Tuesday night on I-91 South.

Police say Wilton Ketter did not move over for emergency vehicles and side-swiped a tractor-trailer. They say his car hit a firetruck before bursting into flames.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Police say Ketter was given medical treatment.

He is facing multiple charges, including failure to move over for emergency vehicles, and carrying a pistol without a permit, which police say they found in his car.