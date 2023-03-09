FDNY: 1 man critically injured from Fordham apartment fire

A two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in Fordham, critically injuring one man, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say that the call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. at 2505 Hoffman St.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in just under one hour.



Shortly after putting out the flames, firefighters were seen throwing out everything that was inside the apartment that went up in flames. Neighbors in the area say it was no surprise that that specific apartment went up in smoke.

“It was hard to get into his apartment… his apartment is always full of stuff, all the way towards the ceiling,” said one resident.

The FDNY is working to determine the cause of this fire.