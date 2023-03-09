Open in App
Rockland County, NY
News 12

GUIDE: How to make a plan to prepare for fire emergencies in your home

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

Some Hudson Valley municipalities are sharing safety tips with residents in the wake of multiple tragic fires in the area.

Rockland County says the best way for families to be ready for emergencies is to make plans in advance.

Some key tips the county offers include:

  • Plan two escape routes out of each room.
  • Practice fire drills at least twice a year.
  • Teach family members to stay low to the ground when escaping from a fire.
  • Install smoke detectors on every level of your home. Clean and test them at least once a month. Change batteries at least once a year.
  • Keep a whistle in each bedroom to awaken household in case of fire.
  • Check electrical outlets. Do not overload outlets.
  • Purchase and learn how to use a fire extinguisher (5 pound, ABC type).
  • Have a collapsible ladder on each upper floor of your house.
  • Consider installing home sprinklers.

You can also visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s website ready.gov for resources on how to prepare for emergencies, including how to make a family disaster plan checklist.

RELATED: Playing with Fire: A Turn to Tara Investigative Special

