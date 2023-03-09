Open in App
Port Washington, NY
News 12

Port Washington assemblywoman launches LIRR survey over new schedule

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

A survey about the Long Island Rail Road was launched by state Rep. Gina Sillitti to gauge feedback on the new schedule.

The Port Washington Democrat issued a similar survey when the preliminary draft schedule was released over the summer.

So far, over 3,500 respondents voiced their concerns and desire to have some express trains back.

Sillitti says she hopes the new survey will evoke a similar outcome from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for frustrated riders.

"I want to keep them at their word," Sillitti says. "I want to make sure they continue to pay attention and make fixes as needed."

News 12 reached out to the MTA for reaction and have not heard back.

Anyone who would like to take part in the survey can click here .

