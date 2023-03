Two people were arrested after several vape shops in Norwalk were busted for allegedly selling illegal products.

Police say an investigation turned up nearly 30 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, thousands of illegal THC products, marijuana and money.

They conducted searches of Vape Wise, New York Exotic Snax and Sono Vape after getting some leads.

Polices say, more arrests are expected, and the illegal substances were removed.