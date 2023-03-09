Sachem Board of Education holds 1st meeting since ‘controversial’ health class survey

The Sachem Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday night for the first time since some students were sent a health class survey that upset some parents.

The survey asked 10th grade students about their sexual activity, gender identity and body image.

The quiz was optional and anonymous, and school officials said it was meant to identify at-risk behavior.

Parents say it was administered over two weeks ago and say the district left them in the dark about it.

The board refused to reveal the name of the teacher who handed out the quiz.

News 12 was told a policy is being enacted to prevent a similar incident from happening again.