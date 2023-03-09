Open in App
News 12

Sachem Board of Education holds 1st meeting since ‘controversial’ health class survey

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIOsj_0lCYSUOw00

The Sachem Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday night for the first time since some students were sent a health class survey that upset some parents.

The survey asked 10th grade students about their sexual activity, gender identity and body image.

The quiz was optional and anonymous, and school officials said it was meant to identify at-risk behavior.

Parents say it was administered over two weeks ago and say the district left them in the dark about it.

The board refused to reveal the name of the teacher who handed out the quiz.

News 12 was told a policy is being enacted to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mount Vernon school superintendent: Teen shot is ninth grader from STEAM Academy
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Parents charged with allowing minors to drink alcohol on night of teen's fatal stabbing
Shelton, CT1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA14 hours ago
6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer
Newport News, VA29 days ago
California High School Junior, 16, Dies After Being Stabbed 3x By Freshman Student
Santa Rosa, CA8 days ago
Sidney High School suspends classes March 2
Sidney, NE10 days ago
Welfare check leads to discovery of 3 bodies in Roxbury
Roxbury, NY2 days ago
Mount Vernon school in shock over shooting death of classmate
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
4 Long Island hospitals named among the best in the country
Stony Brook, NY2 days ago
KIYC investigation finds some school districts are using potentially dangerous restraint methods on students with special needs
Lawrence Township, NJ2 days ago
Police: Mount Vernon STEAM Academy student fatally shot
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Bay Shore dad: Man featured in News 12 story about attempted theft is same man who followed his child home
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ7 hours ago
Parents, students flood Perth Amboy BOE meeting to express concerns about violence
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy