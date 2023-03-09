Open in App
East Meadow, NY
East Meadow school board promises investigation following outrage over controversial claims made by assistant superintendent

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

Some people are furious after a video showing a Nassau County educator making controversial claims about what is being taught in the classroom surfaced.

East Meadow Union Free School District Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dave Casamento is under fire after being heard on the video saying that diversity, equity and inclusion is something that is being taught covertly.

Casamento was not at Wednesday's school board meeting, but angry residents were there demanding answers.

"What are you hiding?" said Susan Kalberer. "If you want to do equality, let's do equality the right way. You're missing the point; you're picking and choosing who's going to be raising and teaching our children. That's a crock of crap."

Another part of the video sparking outrage was a portion where Casamento is heard admitting to weeding out conservative-minded job candidates through a rubric he and others created for hiring.

At the beginning of the meeting, the school board promised a thorough investigation of the matter and an evaluation of their rubric.

However, some like Terence Hohlman don't believe that investigation will make much of a difference.

"They're part of it, they're complicit in it, they knew it was going on and they allowed it to go on," Hohlman says.

News 12 reached out to Casamento but have not heard back.

