DC News Now

One person injured after crash on Clara Barton Parkway

By Makea Luzader,

2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was transported after a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway Wednesday evening.

United States Park Police (USPP) said that they responded to a crash involving two cars around 7:20 p.m. They said the crash happened near Cabin John Parkway.

Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) said that there was also a vehicle fire. They said that one of the vehicle overturned in the woods and the patient had to be extracted via “slope-evac.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNFpj_0lCYSCl600
(Pete Piringer)
(Pete Piringer)

USPP said that one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. MCFRS said that the individual was transported via Medevac helicopter.

Roads were closed during the response to this accident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.



