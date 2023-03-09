Open in App
F4WOnline

Four matches announced for AEW Rampage

By Ethan Renner,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3ilA_0lCYMdKJ00

Takeshita vs. Vance is one of four bouts set for Friday.

AEW has announced four matches for the March 10 Rampage episode.

Konosuke Takeshita will take on Preston Vance on the show. Takeshita has won four consecutive singles matches in AEW and ROH, including a win over Josh Woods on the debut ROH TV episode last week.

Following up on their interaction in last week's Face of the Revolution ladder match, Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society will take on Action Andretti on Friday's episode.

Also set for Friday's show, Riho will take on Nyla Rose in a battle of former AEW Women's World Champions.

The Acclaimed will also be in action on Rampage, facing unnamed opponents. The former Tag Team Champions are coming off a loss in a four-way at Sunday's Revolution PPV.

The announced lineup for Friday's show:

AEW Rampage, Friday, March 10, 10 p.m. Eastern time on TNT --

  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
  • Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
  • Riho vs. Nyla Rose
  • The Acclaimed in tag team action
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
Happy 102nd Birthday Alan Hale Jr.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Unique Gear For Upcoming Major WWE Show
New York City, NY2 days ago
ROH Tag Team title ladder match made for Supercard of Honor
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NJPW Resurgence announced for Long Beach, California
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Tag title match set for Impact x NJPW Multiverse United
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy