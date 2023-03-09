Four matches announced for AEW Rampage

Takeshita vs. Vance is one of four bouts set for Friday.

AEW has announced four matches for the March 10 Rampage episode.

Konosuke Takeshita will take on Preston Vance on the show. Takeshita has won four consecutive singles matches in AEW and ROH, including a win over Josh Woods on the debut ROH TV episode last week.

Following up on their interaction in last week's Face of the Revolution ladder match, Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society will take on Action Andretti on Friday's episode.

Also set for Friday's show, Riho will take on Nyla Rose in a battle of former AEW Women's World Champions.

The Acclaimed will also be in action on Rampage, facing unnamed opponents. The former Tag Team Champions are coming off a loss in a four-way at Sunday's Revolution PPV.

The announced lineup for Friday's show:

AEW Rampage, Friday, March 10, 10 p.m. Eastern time on TNT --