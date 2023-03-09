Open in App
F4WOnline

AEW 'leveling up' All-Atlantic title to International title

By Bryan Rose,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GloMI_0lCYMMW400

The title has been rebranded ahead of next week's title match.

The AEW All-Atlantic Championship has been rebranded.

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan mentioned that next week in Winnipeg, Canada the All-Atlantic Championship would be defended on international soil for the fifth and final time when Orange Cassidy defends against Jeff Jarrett. Khan announced that the title has officially been rebranded as the AEW International Championship, mentioning that the title was “leveling up”. Khan also used the announcement to plug Warner Bros. upcoming Shazam: Fury of the Gods movie.

Earlier in the show, Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal to retain the title. After the match, Jarrett attacked Cassidy and used his guitar to smash Cassidy’s knee. Best Friends, who had left the ring area after the match, returned to make the save.

The All-Atlantic Championship was introduced last June, with PAC becoming the first champion at Forbidden Door later that month. Orange Cassidy is the second champion, defeating PAC back on the October 12 edition of Dynamite.

