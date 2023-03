kxnet.com

Garland scores 25 points, Cavaliers hold off Heat 104-100 By By TIM REYNOLDS, 2 days ago

By By TIM REYNOLDS, 2 days ago

MIAMI (AP)Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff called it grit. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra called it disruptiveness. Whatever it was, it worked for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland ...