FOX 5 San Diego

Shooter sought in killing of San Diego man

By Domenick Candelieri,

2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for the person involved in the January killing of a 23-year-old man near a trolley station in the Encanto neighborhood, crime officials said.

Officers found Najee Woods, of San Diego, shot on the evening of Jan. 10 at 6200 Akins Avenue, San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with San Diego police stated in a news release Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement believe a vehicle pulled up next to Woods and shot him while he was walking along the north sidewalk on Akins Street.

No description has been released about the shooter, but their vehicle is a dark gray newer model small SUV, possibly a Honda, that was seen driving away from the incident northbound on 62nd Street, per officials.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

