Olentangy Orange, Africentric, Harvest Prep win OHSAA boys basketball regional semifinals

Asked to rate the start of Wednesday night’s Division I regional semifinal on a 1-to-10 scale, Olentangy Orange boys basketball coach Anthony Calo flashed a wide smile after a 64-38 rout of Newark.

“You can never give it a 10, but it was pretty darn good,” Calo cracked.

Taking full advantage of their athleticism and size advantage against Newark, Orange raced to leads of 8-0 and 16-2 within the first five minutes, held the Wildcats to only seven shots in the first quarter and generally stymied anything Newark wanted to establish.

Even the Wildcats’ only basket, a layup for Kalen Winbush, was followed immediately by a technical when Winbush spiked the ball in celebration.

The other numbers that ultimately mattered to Calo were 24 — the Pioneers’ win total in 27 games this season, and one — as in at least one more game, Saturday night’s regional final at Ohio University against Pickerington Central or Westerville South.

One more win will take Orange, which was coming off its first district championship, even further into uncharted territory.

Jordan Edwards’ 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists led a balanced effort for Orange. Elias Lewis added 14 points and Devin Brown had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists off the bench.

“The goal was to get stops and run, get stops and run,” Edwards said. “We are really hard to guard in transition. Newark plays a lot of defenses. They had about nine different defenses the first time we played them (a 50-45 Pioneers win Dec. 29). It freaked us out the first time. Tonight, we were composed and did what we had to do.”

Freshman Levi Davis added a spark with six points, four of them off his own steals, to kick-start a third-quarter run after Newark pulled within 31-22.

Orange outrebounded Newark 26-10 and forced 10 turnovers.

“We have really good offensive players, but our team defense has been incredible all year,” Calo said. “That’s an underrated part of us people are now getting to see.”

Grant Burkholder’s 20 points led Newark (19-8), which was in its 27th regional tournament. Burkholder was 8-for-15 from the field, and the rest of team shot 6-for-21.

“We knew if we got down, they’d be even harder to guard,” Newark coach Jeff Quackenbush said. “To be able to beat teams like that, we have to be within one or two possessions so we can change defenses and do what we do. You get down on them nine or 10, now you have to chase them and that’s what they’re really good at. They always have five guys out there who can pass, dribble and shoot.”

Africentric 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

ATHENS — After beating Garaway 61-48 in a Division III regional final a season ago, Africentric coach Michael Bates knew his team would receive the Pirates’ best effort in the rematch in a regional semifinal at Ohio University.

Garaway provided that challenge before the Nubians (21-5) used late free throws to advance to Saturday’s regional final against South Point at OU.

“I knew this game was going to be like that,” Bates said. “(Garaway has) excellent shooters. They run their stuff. They had extra motivation because last year it was (a regional final) where we played them right here at Ohio University and we ended up winning by double digits. We were probably their motivation for the summer. Whoever beats you last usually gives you that motivation.”

Dailyn Swain’s basket in transition tied the game at 47, and Cortez Freeman and Laron Fuller each hit a free throw in the final 6 seconds.

Using a patient offensive scheme, Garaway (22-5) led 26-21 at halftime and remained in front throughout the third quarter before Africentric rallied.

Preston Steele’s 3-point play off a Swain blocked shot gave the Nubians a 45-44 lead with 1:42 remaining. After Drew Mullet’s 3-pointer gave Garaway its final lead at 47-45, Swain tied the game and Freeman and Fuller followed with their free throws.

Swain, a two-time district Player of the Year, led Africentric with 20 points and Freeman scored 19.

“We stayed under control and didn’t let the crowd get to us,” Freeman said. “We played as a team. It’s always good to have games like this to see where we’re at and see if we can stay together.”

Brady Roden led Garaway with 14 points. Alexander Roden added 12.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Bates, whose team lost in a state semifinal a year ago. “It was a scary game for us. I’m just glad we were able to come out with the victory.”

Harvest Prep 54, New Madison Tri-Village 45

Harvest Prep is playing its best basketball at the perfect time.

The Warriors won their 10th consecutive game and 14th out of 15 in a Division III regional semifinal at Kettering Fairmont.

Harvest Prep (20-6) will play Camden Preble Shawnee in the regional final Saturday at Fairmont.

“It means a lot,” Harvest Prep coach David Dennis Sr. said of reaching the regional final. “Last year we lost in the semis (55-46 to North Robinson Colonel Crawford). We talked about being committed and having the opportunity to reach (the regional final) and the kids did it. We’re excited, but we want more.”

Harvest Prep turned to its defense to take control in the second quarter, outscoring Tri-Village 18-4 for a 30-16 lead at halftime. The Warriors closed the half on a 25-4 run.

“We love defense,” Dennis said. “It led to transition points.”

Adonus Abrams and Brandon Roddy led Harvest Prep with 12 points apiece.