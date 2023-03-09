Gigi Hadid weighs in on viral 'nepo baby' discourse: 'Technically I'm a nepotism baby'

The model, 27, acknowledged in an interview with The Times , published Sunday, that her success is in part due to the success of her parents – reality star Yolanda Hadid and luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.
"Technically I’m a nepotism baby," Hadid said, adding that her parents "came from very little."
Hadid added that she doesn't deny the advantages she's had in life.
"I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege," she said. "My parents told me, 'Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.' "
"Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users discussing the merits of celebrities who come from famous families.
For example, Gwyneth Paltrow , who is the child of "St. Elsewhere" producer Bruce Paltrow and Emmy-winning actress Blythe Danner, agreed that children of famous parents have "access other people don't have" during an episode of Hailey Bieber's "Who's in my Bathroom" YouTube series. However, she said there's also a burden that comes with having a famous family.
"I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good," Paltrow said. "Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'"
