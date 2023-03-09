Mark Adams steps down as TTU basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – After two seasons as men’s basketball head coach, Texas Tech announced that Mark Adams stepped down Wednesday following the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with players and staff.

According to Texas Tech’s press release, athletic director Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following his comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Mark Adams said in the press release. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

The announcement came following Texas Tech’s 78-62 loss to West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City. Corey Williams served as the interim head coach during Wednesday’s game.

Texas Tech elevated Adams to head coach on April 5, 2021, after Chris Beard left to take the same job at the University of Texas.

In his first season as head coach, Adams led the Red Raiders to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the program’s second-ever appearance in the Big 12 Championship title game.

The Red Raiders season earned Adams the 2022 Jim Phelan Coach of the Year and led to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Texas Tech began Big 12 play with eight straight losses this season before finishing 5-13 in conference play and 16-15 overall heading into the conference tournament.

Texas Tech now begins the search for the program’s 19th head coach.

