WLUC

Innovate Marquette hosts ‘Women in Entrepreneurship’ on International Women’s Day By Vinny La Via, 2 days ago

By Vinny La Via, 2 days ago

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of International Women’s Day, Innovate Marquette SmartZone hosted a Women in Entrepreneurship event Wednesday night at the Northern Center. ...