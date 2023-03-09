Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Address Pressure To Get Married After 40 Years Together

Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Goldie Hawn, 77, and Kurt Russell, 71, have been in a relationship since 1983 and have no plans to get married, no matter how much pressure may be on them to do so. The actress and actor’s relationship started almost 17 years after they first met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and now they’re both speaking out about how content they feel with their long-term romance, in a new interview with Variety.

“At that time, we constantly got asked, ‘When are you going to get married? Why aren’t you married?’ And we were like, ‘Why does anybody care about that?’ We’d asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn’t. We didn’t,” Kurt told the outlet about the question they’ve been asked since shortly after they began dating.

Kurt and Goldie started dating in 1983. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

Goldie and Kurt’s romance started after they worked together on 1983’s Swing Shift, and have enjoyed a long term commitment ever since. They welcomed their son Wyatt Russell in 1986 and he joined his half siblings, Oliver Hudson, 46, and Kate Hudson, 43, who Goldie shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Boston Russell, 43, whom Kurt shares with ex-wife Season Hubley. Both Goldie and Kurt have worked hard to teach their brood important values through the years and have trusted them to take it with them in their lives.

“You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic and I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: ‘Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything. The rest of it is up to them,’” Goldie explained about her children and grandchildren. “Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is.”

Goldie and Kurt have been together for 40 years. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

The blonde beauty also praised Kurt for being her devoted partner and a “brilliant” person. “Kurt is extraordinarily brilliant and creative and collaborative — not in the kitchen,” she lightheartedly gushed. “But really he’s just amazing. … Kurt and I are very similar. He doesn’t consider himself a movie star. Nor do I. Neither one of us walks around thinking about that stuff.”