‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Questioned Raquel Leviss’ Motives Before Tom Sandoval Affair, Ariana Madix Split: She Has a ‘Sweet and Innocent Act’

"I feel like I'm the only one who isn't falling for Raquel's sweet and innocent act. People walk around treating her like a little baby but that's an insult to babies," the Heartspring founder, 35, shared in a confessional after Katie, 36, waved off her concerns about Raquel.
"But you met organically — which is another thing that I absolutely love. A family member didn't drag you to Pump to go meet a DJ. That to me is not organic," the U.K. native's mom said to Ally Lewber in an apparent dig at James, 31, and Raquel's past.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. "I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
He added: "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
The insider said Sandoval and Raquel were planning to go public , adding, "It's no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”
Comments / 0