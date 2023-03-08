‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Moments That Didn’t Age Well Ahead of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” he commented on James Kennedy ’s Instagram post. “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. … Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s—t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”
Sandoval, for his part, took to social media to issue an apology to Ariana, writing via Instagram, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
He added: "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
"It is strange to me though because Raquel had zero interest in Oliver [Saunders] until I said [I was interested]," Lala said in a confessional. "Now she's treating it like a pageant and she's in competition mode with me."
