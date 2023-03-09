Open in App
Greensboro, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Tournament Town is back in Greensboro 3 years after COVID-19 cancelation

By Caroline Bowyer,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG7tx_0lCYAWWc00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Basketball fans are making up for lost time.

The ACC Tournament is back in Greensboro. The last time it was here, things looked a lot different. Back in 2020, the tournament got cancelled because of the pandemic.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

On Wednesday, people were glad to see things back to normal with no restrictions. More than 8,600 people attended the two afternoon games on Wednesday.

“I think people are excited to have it back in North Carolina,” said Nina Daye, who came from Hillsborough to see her team play. “This is really where it belongs.”

From tailgating, to grabbing a bite to eat from a food truck, to listening to live music performances, basketball fans from across the country were taking in all Tournament Town had to offer.

The parking lot full of vehicles and people on Wednesday was empty this time three years ago.

“I was still kind of…shocked at how quickly everything shut down and just how final it felt,” Daye said.

Daye was there as the Greensboro Coliseum hosted the only ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament to be canceled mid-way through.

“It was really kind of sad going home and being like ‘no game,'” Daye said. “No more tournament.”

Three years later, Daye and thousands of other ACC basketball fans have traveled to the Triad to make sure they don’t miss out again.

“Now, it’s finally back home in North Carolina in the Triad where it’s supposed to be, and here we are,” said Kevin Williams, who traveled from Virginia to watch his team. “We’ve made it.”

Some fans were first-time tournament goers.

“I’m excited to see Caleb Love and R.J. Davis and all of the players,” Halen Hedrick said.

Others often travel to see their team take the court.

“It’s a lot closer for us because it’s here in North Carolina, but we go wherever it is,” said one group of Tar Heel fans.

No matter who you were rooting for, it was all about the atmosphere.

“I grew up watching it on the TV,” Daye said. “I grew up in Fayetteville, and it was always the highlight. Watch and see what was going on, who was going to win because anybody can win this tournament.”

There are four games Thursday and two Friday leading up to the championship Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina basketball on the verge of suffering embarrassment not seen since 1960s after loss to Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
These are the most famous alumni of Guilford County high schools
High Point, NC1 day ago
Caesars looking to Greensboro to hire hundreds for Danville Casino
Danville, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buckets = Biscuits: ACC Tournament scores can get you a free sausage biscuit from Bojangles
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Welcome to NC! Woman wins lottery after moving to state
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
‘Big smile right now’: Woman wins $120,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket at Greensboro store
Greensboro, NC20 hours ago
Crash closes lanes on Greensboro Urban Loop
Greensboro, NC12 hours ago
This Triangle hospital is ranked as one of the best in the world
Durham, NC1 day ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC13 hours ago
Greensboro residents create prayer house
Greensboro, NC16 hours ago
$5 million gift to UNC-Chapel Hill hopes address nursing shortage
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Man missing out of Salisbury
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
Caesars Casino in Danville is hiring
Danville, VA1 day ago
Friends, family mourn teen who died at Jordan Lake
Carrboro, NC21 hours ago
Interstate 40 West crash shuts down lanes in Greensboro near South Elm-Eugene Street
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
How the first Black woman-owned bar in Gibsonville is tapping into the community
Gibsonville, NC1 day ago
Man accused of shooting into Rock Hill apartment complex, caught in North Carolina
Rock Hill, SC23 hours ago
'He's alive:' Brother of kidnapped American from Winston-Salem speaks out
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC1 day ago
Tractor-trailer overturns in Winston-Salem, causes delays on northbound 311 to I-40 westbound
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
US 52 North crash closes multiple lanes in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC17 hours ago
Officer hits man with car in Winston-Salem, police say
Winston-salem, NC23 hours ago
Enjoy over-the-top sandwiches at downtown Greensboro’s Bodega
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Man accused of trespassing on two Alamance Burlington schools
Burlington, NC2 days ago
Family of Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw files wrongful death suit against cop, city of Greensboro after August 2022 killing
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Hidden dinosaur: Life-sized brontosaurus from 1960s still roams Durham woods
Durham, NC1 day ago
Country entertainer adopting Asheboro
Asheboro, NC4 days ago
1 seriously injured in crash on Highway 62 in Guilford County, troopers say
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Wendell felon wanted in Durham pawn shop jewelry thefts arrested in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy