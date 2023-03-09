Ex-Sonics Star Shawn Kemp Faces Felony Drive-By Shooting Charge

The six-time All-Star was booked in Pierce County, Wash., on Wednesday evening.

Former NBA All-Star forward Shawn Kemp was booked on a drive-by shooting charge Wednesday evening after an altercation in Tacoma, Wash., according to Pierce County Corrections Department records.

Kemp, 53, played for the SuperSonics, Cavaliers , Trail Blazers and Magic over the course of a 14-year NBA career.

“No injuries were reported” and “a gun was recovered” in the altercation, according to a Wednesday evening tweet by Tacoma police . The tweet was sent two minutes after Kemp was formally booked by the Tacoma Police Department.

Kemp, a prominent figure in the Seattle area with business interests in local restaurants and dispensaries, ranks seventh on the SuperSonics/Thunder franchise all-time scoring list.

During his playing career, he was named to six All-Star and three All-NBA teams and helped Seattle to its final NBA Finals berth in 1996.