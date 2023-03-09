Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Trail Blazers: Boston Adheres to the Approach Best Serving Them

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wednesday night at TD Garden, the shorthanded Trail Blazers were an ideal opponent for a Celtics team needing to get back in the win column.

After losing three-straight games and four of its last five, Boston cruised to a 115-93 victory. More important than the win was the hosts not taking their foot off the gas and sticking with what's necessary to play their best.

The Celtics consistently pushed the pace and operated up-tempo. They were decisive with the ball and moved it effectively, leading to 26 assists on 42 field goals, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor, and drilling 18/49 threes, making 36.7 percent, a respectable figure for such a high volume.

Jayson Tatum led the way with a game-high 30 points, pairing it with seven rebounds. Derrick White registered 21, dished out seven assists, and grabbed five boards.

Al Horford, who was excellent, scored 17 and contributed six rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown finished with 11 points and three assists.

And while Damian Lillard generated 27 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, Boston's defense was outstanding Wednesday, especially when Portland had to operate in the half-court.

The visitors shot 36.6 percent from the field, including 11/39 (28.2 percent) on threes.

Now, a deep dive into what stood out in each quarter as the Celtics not deviating from the keys to them being at their best allowed for the starters to get the final frame off.

Adhering to an Up-Tempo Approach Propels Celtics in the First Frame

The Celtics played with and maintained the pace necessary to be at their best, adhering to an up-tempo approach that helped generate high-quality shots.

That led to Boston putting 35 points on the board in the opening frame. The hosts shot 57.9 percent from the field, including 6/10 from beyond the arc, and produced ten points in the paint. Playing with pace also translated to going 7/8 at the free-throw line.

Al Horford scored ten, a team-high, including drilling a pair of threes and attacking a closeout in the corner, getting to the rim for a dunk.

Jayson Tatum registered nine points, two assists, two rebounds, and a block, earning a plus-minus rating of plus-eight, the highest in the quarter.

They also got a pair of threes from Sam Hauser, with Blake Griffin factoring into both. First, his screen freed up the second-year sharpshooter for an open look from the left wing.

Then, with Boston pushing off a make, a pick-and-roll between Griffin and Tatum freed up Hauser in the left corner. Griffin got the ball on his dive to the rim, kicked it out to the former Virginia Cavalier, and Hauser again knocked it down.

An area to monitor is the defensive glass. The Celtics gave up three offensive rebounds, and while it only led to three points for the Trail Blazers, Boston has to do a better job boxing out as this game progresses.

As for the visitors, who trail by seven, registering 28 points, Damian Lillard captivated the crowd in the first frame.

Lillard converted on 4/8 shots, including 2/4 threes, and finished through contact on a foul-line jumper, leading to an old-school three-point play. He ended the period with 11 points, the most in the first 12 minutes.

Celtics' Half-Court Defense and Offensive Approach Help Second

There were good looks that didn't go down for Portland in the second quarter, but above all, the Celtics did a terrific job locking the Trail Blazers down in the half-court.

Boston held the visitors scoreless for 7:07. For a team needing to get back to a defensive identity, doing that without Robert Williams is an encouraging sign, regardless of Wednesday's opponent playing shorthanded.

The Celtics yielded only 17 points in the frame. It would've been less if not for six coming from five turnovers, helping Portland produce eight points in the paint.

Trying to draw a charge, Marcus Smart picked up his third foul, but given how the first half is playing out, it shouldn't stand in the way of the hosts getting a needed bounce-back win.

And while Lillard led all scorers at halftime with 19 points, Boston's balanced scoring helped the hosts take a 60-45 advantage into the break.

Tatum paced the Celtics with 16 points. Horford had 12, and Brown manufactured 11. Boston also got nine from Hauser on three of six shooting.

While the hosts didn't shoot well from beyond the arc, faring 9/27 (33.3 percent), they paired those 27 points with 24 in the paint and nine at the free-throw line.

And it wasn't just that they took a high volume of threes, but also how they created them, consistently playing with pace, keeping the ball moving, and being decisive. The Celtics assisted on 15/21 first-half field goals.

Celtics Stick to What's Working as Jayson Tatum Takes Over in the Third Frame

Like in the first half, Griffin got the nod at center over Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet. He's played well in this game, and how he's performed when given opportunities, whether due to Boston being shorthanded or on a back-to-back, could lead to Griffin surpassing at least one of those two on the depth chart.

Grant Willams also didn't play in the first three quarters, as Joe Mazzulla opted to play eight players through 36 minutes.

As for those who were on the floor, none shined brighter than Tatum. The Celtics' star scored 14 points in the period, drilling 5/7 shots, including 3/4 threes. He registered 30 points in three quarters.

Tatum's hot shooting helped the hosts stage an 8-0 run, aiding them in building a 94-72 advantage entering the final 12 minutes.

Boston's pace, decisiveness, and ball movement translated to seven assists on 12 field goals, capitalizing on 57.1 percent of their attempts, including 7/10 from behind the arc.

Starters Get Well-Deserved and Needed Rest in the Fourth Quarter

With the Celtics leading by 22, Grant Williams entered the game for the first time at the start of the fourth quarter. On Boston's second possession, the former Tennessee Volunteer took his first shot, letting a three fly without hesitation and swishing it from the right wing.

While not the main story from Monday night in Cleveland, Williams took that same approach against the Cavaliers and went 4/4 from beyond the arc. He was, and might still be, dealing with an elbow injury, but he and the team need him to shoot with confidence.

He ended up 2/7 on threes and 3/8 from the field, playing all 12 minutes. While the results weren't there, it's better for him to be aggressive, especially in a blowout.

And with the outcome already determined, Tatum, Brown, Horford, and Smart got the fourth quarter off as the Celtics cruised to a 115-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

Up Next

The Celtics start a six-game road trip Saturday in Atlanta. Their matchup against the Hawks tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Derrick White Shares His Message to Grant Williams After Costly Missed Free Throws

The Celtics' Identity Has Changed for the Worst, But There's Time to Recalibrate

Celtics Address Losing 14-Point Fourth-Quarter Lead in Loss to the Cavaliers: 'We Just Have to Have a Fighter's Mentality'

Malcolm Brogdon Shares His Message to the Celtics After Overtime Loss to Cavaliers

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Cavaliers: Boston Pays for Second-Chance Points Surrendered and Grant Williams' Missed FTs

Should the Celtics Prioritize Rest Over Their Pursuit of the One Seed? Joe Mazzulla Weighs in