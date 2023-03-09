Open in App
South Orange, NJ
Sporting News

Goaltending review at buzzer ends Seton Hall’s NCAA Tournament hopes in Big East Tournament

By Nick Brinkerhoff,

2 days ago

Seton Hall was 10 seconds away from advancing in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Until it wasn't.

The Pirates had a chance to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a deep run in the conference tournament this weekend, but that bubble has officially burst.

A four-point lead against No. 10 DePaul was quickly cut to two, but the seventh-seeded Pirates had possession. Before long, a turnover, a bad foul and a controversial goaltending-turned-blocked-layup combined to place the final nail in their 2022-23 coffin — a coffin that was begging to be shut for weeks.

After losing five of seven to end its regular season, only winning the Big East Tournament would've been enough to send the Pirates — now likely NIT-bound — dancing. One year after a Cinderella run with Saint Peter's, head coach Shaheen Holloway will be watching March Madness from his couch.

Here's how the contest ended at the World's Most Famous Arena.:

What happened at the end of Seton Hall vs. DePaul?

The final minute was chaotic, as is expected once the calendar flips to March.

Up by two with 7.2 seconds remaining, the short-handed Pirates turned the ball over on an inbounds pass. Seton Hall's KC Ndefo complicated matters by fouling DePaul's Umoja Gibson on a 3-point attempt, giving the Blue Demons a chance to take the lead at the line.

"We've got a veteran ball team. It's unacceptable to me," Holloway said of his team's late-game execution, per Jerry Carino of The Asbury Park Press .

After Gibson knocked down all three free throws, DePaul led by one with 3.9 seconds left in regulation. Pirates guard Femi Odukale went the length of the floor for a layup attempt, which ended in controversy.

Originally called goaltending by the officials on the floor, a video review revealed that the block by Nick Ongenda with no time remaining was clean.

Seton Hall was sent packing for the short trip back to South Orange, N.J. Holloway couldn't recapture the magic of a year ago, having endured a difficult first season at his alma mater.

"It sucks. It sucks for the seniors and the guys with no eligibility left," Holloway said, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post .

The Blue Demons advance to play second-seeded Xavier at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Seton Hall will learn its postseason fate on Sunday night. Holloway said that the Pirates will play in the NIT if they're selected.

