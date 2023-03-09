Cardinal Stritch sees season end at hands of No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf in regional semifinal

BOWLING GREEN — No. 10 ranked Cardinal Stritch saw its solid season come to a close on Wednesday night with a 62-43 loss to top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Cardinals (22-4) were within five points after one quarter, but the No. 1 ranked Titans (23-3) pulled away with a dominant second quarter to seize a 34-18 lead at the half.

O-G, which finished second in the state last season, used its experience and size to build the insurmountable lead at Bowling Green State University's Stroh Center, outscoring Stritch 28-11 in the middle two quarters.

Cardinal Stritch was led by a trio of seniors. Christian Burton had a team-high 13 points, Breon Hicks scored 10 points, and Kam Hughes had six points.

The Cardinals committed 13 turnovers leading to 13 points. They also were out-rebounded 34-25.

“Some of it was mental for us as far as some of the mistakes that we made,” Cardinal Stritch coach Sed Harris said. “The turnovers were the biggest thing. You have to be consistent this deep into the tournament. They made it to states last year and they played together and they did some things that we didn't do collectively.”

The Titans led by five after one quarter but opened the second quarter with a 15-4 run to build a 16-point lead with 3:17 left in the first half. O-G stepped up its inside play during the surge, controlling the paint with rebounding and inside buckets.

“They've got some very talented athletic guys,” O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin said. “We wanted to put as much pressure on [Hicks] as we could and make things tough on him. Fortunately, our defense was good enough. I thought the second quarter was [the difference].”

The Cardinals, who finished second in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, had won nine straight games coming into the regionals. Stritch won the district title after losing the previous two seasons in the district championship game to Eastwood and Archbold.

The Cardinals defeated Huron 40-36 to win the district title last Saturday. O-G knocked out Eastwood in the regional semis last March.

“I'm happy we made it here,” said Hughes, who finished with a team-high eight rebounds. “We made it farther than last year and we just kept putting in the work. We all love our coaching staff. We just had to follow their directions and we got to where we won. We just didn't succeed tonight. But we just fought and didn't slow down.”

Down by 22 after three quarters, Burton opened the fourth quarter with consecutive, unanswered 3-pointers as the Cardinals made it 47-31. The Titans responded with a 4-0 run, but Owen Yost hit another 3 for the Cardinals, who then trailed 51-36. Yost had five points.

Hughes scored inside to cut the Titans' lead to 37-20 early in the third quarter, and Tommie Taylor, who finished with five points, then drilled a 3-pointer to make it 40-23 with 5:14 left in the third quarter. Every time the Cardinals had some momentum, the Titans answered immediately and led 47-25 after three quarters.

“Our guys never cracked under pressure,” Harris said. “But it was probably the game speeding it up and we played a little bit outside of what we thought we should do. So that's on us.”

The Titans had a 16-8 edge in rebounds in the first half. Stritch also shot just 44.4 percent from the floor and did not have a 3-pointer.

Just three minutes into the game, O-G had opened up a 10-2 lead sparked by 3-pointers from Colin White and Caden Eford.

White finished with a game-high 15 points and Hunter Stechschulte had 14.

The Cardinals went on a 6-0 run to make it a two-point game at 16-14. Burton had a bucket inside and two free throws, while Hicks scored inside during the spurt.

But White hit a bucket at the first-quarter buzzer to put the Titans up 19-14 after one. White then scored five unanswered points himself to open the second quarter as O-G seized a 24-16 lead. The Titans employed a full-court press in the first two quarters.

Ottawa-Glandorf advances to play Wayne Trace in the regional final at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Wayne Trace defeated 34-29 in the other semifinal. Wayne Trace also upset No. 4 ranked Emmanuel Christian, which won the TAAC title, 50-49 in the district final.

The Cardinals will lose six seniors to graduation. Harris, who is in his second season, said his group molded to his standard.

“The seniors elevated the program,” Harris said. “They're tremendous young men on and off the court. The guys were on a roll and they learned how to play as a team. That's what I'm most proud of. They also represented their community very well and these young men have laid a legacy.”