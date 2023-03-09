Open in App
Instagram users reporting issues accessing app

By Addy Bink,

2 days ago



(NEXSTAR) – Instagram users trying to check their feeds Wednesday night are being met with an unfortunate message – their feeds aren’t updating.

Users began reporting Instagram being down at around 8 p.m. CT Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com , an outage tracking website, more than 46,000 people reported issues accessing the social media platform.

As of 9 p.m. CT, a second spike of Instagram outages was being reported on Downdetector, which collects status information for dozens of sites through user-submitted reports, social media discussion, and “other key indicators.”

It’s unclear what exactly caused the outage but many say they aren’t able to see stories at the top of the screen and their feed can’t be refreshed.

