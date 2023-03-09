Unpacking Future Packers: No. 53, Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

All signs point to David Bakhtiari being back with the Green Bay Packers next season. At this point, it’s a Ray Zalinski guarantee that the veteran left tackle will be back at 1265 Lombardi Avenue next season.

Zach Tom has proven to be a viable option at right or left tackle, with the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. Yosh Nijman will most likely be back. The Packers also have Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones on the roster. On top of that, Elgton Jenkins is always capable of kicking back outside in a pinch.

It would appear the Packers are set at the tackle position for the upcoming season. What about a year from now?

Will Bakhtiari and Njiman be on the roster after next season? What’s Tom’s best position? With a cloud hanging over the future of the tackle position, it would not be shocking to see the Packers take an offensive tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target on day two of the upcoming draft is Matthew Bergeron. The Syracuse offensive tackle checks in at No. 53 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

The No. 2 prospect out of Canada, Bergeron finished his career at Syracuse with 39 career starts under his belt. He started eight games at right tackle and 31 games at left tackle.

“Bergeron was the most reliable Syracuse offensive lineman,” Kevin Wall, the manager of Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician said. “The team’s protection suffered from the loss of H-back Chris Elmore in the opener but Bergeron helped Syracuse to an improved offensive season. Syracuse got off to a hot start before a tougher schedule and injuries led to a 1-5 finish to the regular season. Bergeron missed the next to last game at Wake Forest but he was the best offensive lineman for the second year in a row.”

Bergeron is a gifted athlete and that athleticism is on full display as a run blocker. He has outstanding range. He’s comfortable getting out in space and shows no restrictions climbing to the second level. The 39-game starter hits his targets when he’s out in space. He seals outside run lanes and generates push at the point of attack.

“The numbers would say this is his weaker area, but I think Syracuse often loaded up the right side with extra blockers and relied on Bergeron to handle defensive ends by himself,” Wall said. “Syracuse used a zone run scheme the last two seasons and he did an effective job opening holes for Sean Tucker.”

In pass protection, Bergeron has quick feet and the lateral quickness mirror edge rushers. He has smooth hips. He has good core strength and is able to anchor down against power.

It’s just a consistency thing for the Syracuse tackle. There are times when everything (feet, hands) is out of sync for Bergeron. According to Pro Football Focus, Bergeron gave up five sacks this past season, including four in the final four games he played in this season.

“His trouble seems to come with speed rushers who get into him before he can get his hands into them,” Wall said. “I’m sure that’s why he was given reps at guard at the Senior Bowl as teams see if there’s a better fit along the interior. Those final four games also had Syracuse playing with either an injured Garrett Shrader or Carlos Del Rio-Wilson making his first career start. He’s still got room for improvement. You’re talking about a player who came to Syracuse from Canada and dealt with multiple coaches and changing philosophies during his college career. Bergeron is one of those players that if given the time to develop could become a long-time NFL starter.”

Fit with the Packers

As it stands right now, the Packers would appear to have their starting offensive tackles for week one on the roster.

Bergeron could use a year to iron out some of his technique in pass protection. He would benefit from a “redshirt” year.

The Syracuse offensive tackle has all the tools to develop into a team’s left or right tackle. Some teams may kick him inside to guard.

“I know character gets overshadowed by production, but opponents talk about the challenge of facing Bergeron while the Syracuse coaches and players talk about the importance he brings to the locker room,” Wall said. “When you want to draft a player who will give 100 percent to their craft and their team, you want players like Bergeron. He’s not going to throw a fit if he’s moved inside or asked to start off as a backup. He’s going to throw himself into doing what it takes to be part of a winning culture.”

Bergeron finished his time at Syracuse with 39 starts. He’s battle-tested, with the ability to play either tackle spot or kick inside to guard. With his experience, athleticism, and versatility, Bergeron could be a potential day-two target for the Packers as they start thinking about life after Bakhtiari.