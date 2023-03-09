Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Isn’t She Lovely Boutique officially moves into new location

By Markeshia Jackson,

2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Just in time for prom and wedding season, the new and improved Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique has moved into its new location at 2206 Taft Boulevard and is open for business!

“This is my dream, she is everything that I’ve ever ever wanted she’s comforting, she’s my happy place,” owner Dottie Hoover said.

Hoover says she is hoping it will continue to be a happy place for the customers she serves, and this space allows her to take her customer service to the next level.

“My brides are happy, my grooms are happy nobody has to go to Dallas or Oklahoma City, so it’s awesome on that part,” Hoover said.

The more than 2,000 square foot location allows Hoover to keep a large rotation of gowns in stock for every occasion, a special photo wall, and just an overall great experience each time you come in.

“The only thing I don’t do is shoes and undergarments, but outside that I do everything else, and we’re gonna talk and get to know each other and see your vision, and then I’m gonna knock your vision way out of the park and exceed that expectation, Hoover said.

KFDX 70th Anniversary: Weather Technology Changes

She says the one-on-one time she gets to spend making her client’s day, is what keeps her going and her business growing.

“I’ve had the young girls now that they’ve grown up, now they’re married, and they’ve got little babies, so I’m on generations now, and it’s just amazing, an amazing feeling,” Hoover said.

So no matter the event, make some time to come in and check her out! The new boutique is located at 2206 Taft Boulevard. For hours of operation and ways to make an appointment, click here .

